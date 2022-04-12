Dollar ticks down after U.S. inflation data shows rise in prices

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to climb yesterday and is holding above $43,000 despite fears about rising oil prices. WTI Crude Oil rose by over 5% as Putin said he wants payment in Rubles for Russian gas. As the EU get around 40% of their gas from Russia, this has huge implications. Although Bitcoin is remaining strong in the short term, rising oil prices increases the likelihood of a recession over the coming year or so. Oil has increased by around 25% in the past 6 days alone, and Bitcoin bulls will want to see this tail off for continued strength.

