Dollar ticks down after U.S. inflation data shows rise in prices

By Hannah Lang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The dollar slid on Tuesday after U.S. inflation data showed that consumer prices rose 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, coming in...

americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

Goods, services drive U.S. producer prices higher

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. monthly producer prices increased by the most in more than 12 years in March amid strong demand for goods and services, the latest sign of persistently high inflation that could compel the Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten monetary policy. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Fed’s Brainard: rate hikes, balance sheet trim to bring down inflation

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will conduct a series of interest rate hikes and begin reducing its massive bond holdings as soon as June to help bring down inflation that hit a fresh 40-year-high in March, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday. Getting inflation back down toward the Fed’s 2%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Ticks#Reuters#The U S Federal Reserve
Benzinga

Bitcoin Shows Strength Despite Rising Oil Prices

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to climb yesterday and is holding above $43,000 despite fears about rising oil prices. WTI Crude Oil rose by over 5% as Putin said he wants payment in Rubles for Russian gas. As the EU get around 40% of their gas from Russia, this has huge implications. Although Bitcoin is remaining strong in the short term, rising oil prices increases the likelihood of a recession over the coming year or so. Oil has increased by around 25% in the past 6 days alone, and Bitcoin bulls will want to see this tail off for continued strength.
STOCKS
Metro International

Euro hovers near two-year low vs dollar as ECB disappoints markets

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro plunged to a two-year low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were viewed as a sign that the ECB was in no rush to raise interest rates, in contrast with an aggressive monetary policy tightening effort by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
CURRENCIES
Metro International

Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after Moscow said that peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, fuelling supply worries, while weak economic data from China and Japan kept a lid on gains. Brent crude rose by 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $105.12 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. crude supplies down by more than 4 million barrels

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 18, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory declines of 626,000 barrels for gasoline and 826,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were up by 646,000 barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories unchanged for the week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The survey also showed expectations for weekly supply declines of 1.7 million barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended their losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. May West Texas Intermediate crude.
CUSHING, OK
Metro International

Stellantis confirms 2022 margin guidance, sees strong U.S. sales

(Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday confirmed its forecast for double-digit operating income margin for 2022 and said its expected sales in North America, especially in its highly profitable U.S. business, should rise 3%. During a presentation at the carmaker’s annual general meeting, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Oil edges lower as market weighs mixed supply signals

NEW DELHI -Oil prices fell on Thursday, after rising sharply in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks against tightening global supply. Brent futures were down 45 cents, or 0.4%, at $108.33 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were...
TRAFFIC
Metro International

Canada’s biggest banks raise prime rates to 3.2% after central bank hike

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada’s biggest banks said on Wednesday they will raise their prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.2%, a two-year high, following the Bank of Canada’s benchmark rate hike, moves that could rein in the country’s red-hot housing markets. The country’s four biggest banks...
WORLD
Metro International

Euro turns negative as ECB confirms plans to end bonds buys

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept its policy stance broadly unchanged, sticking to plans to slowly unwind stimulus. The euro turned negative, falling 0.1% to $1.08820 as of 1210 GMT after the ECB confirmed its plans to cut bond purchases, commonly known as quantitative easing, this quarter, then end them at some point in the third quarter.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Euro little changed as traders await ECB meeting

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro edged up on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank meeting expected to outline a clearer schedule for unwinding stimulus, opening up the possibility of a first rate hike later this year. After touching its lowest since early March on Wednesday, the euro EUR=...
CURRENCIES
Metro International

JPMorgan profit slumps as Ukraine crisis stalls dealmaking

(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 42% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as dealmaking slowed and the lender started building loan loss reserves in the face of decades-high inflation and the Ukraine crisis. The lackluster results from the largest U.S. lender set the tone for first-quarter earnings from...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

