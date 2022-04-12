ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White reveals UFC meeting with Nate Diaz over new contract but confirms Poirier fight WON’T happen

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

UFC president Dana White has revealed the promotion has held contract talks with Nate Diaz.

Fan favourite Diaz has one fight left on his existing deal with the MMA leader as is champing at the bit to test free agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kqm6w_0f6kZdJ300
Nate Diaz currently has one fight left on his UFC contract Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zm8pe_0f6kZdJ300
And White has revealed the UFC recently had a meeting with the TUF season five winner Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Al8GR_0f6kZdJ300
The UFC were keen on booking a bout between Diaz and fan favourite Dustin Poirier but have moved on Credit: GETTY

The UFC brass, however, are keen to tie Diaz down to a new deal and recently held talks with the Ultimate Fighter season five winner to try to convince him to put pen to paper.

During the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, White said: "We met with Nate last week.

"I don't know where we ended up with it [as] I just popped in and said hi.

"But I don't know [what's next for him]. We'll figure it out."

UFC chiefs were hoping to have book ex-TUF star Diaz in a grudge match with former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier.

Putting together the dust-up, however, has proven to be more difficult than first anticipated for White and UFC's matchmakers.

White and Co. have decided to move from the match-up, saying when asked if they've decided to look at other fights for the pair: "Yeah."

When pressed to name potential opponents, White laughed as he said: "No."

Diaz, 36, hasn't fought since his unanimous decision defeat to Brit Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last June.

Poirier, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking third-round submission loss to lightweight champ Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December.

The duo - who regularly trade jibes on social media - were due to fight one another nearly four years ago at UFC 230.

A hip injury for Poirier, however, laid waste to the bout - although the Diamond is still hellbent on trading blows with the youngest Diaz brother.

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast last January, he said: “I think before I’m done fighting, I’m going to fight 170.

“I’ll go up to 170 and fight Nate. For sure. I do because of the way it fell apart."

The US Sun

The US Sun

