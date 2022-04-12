The science behind those puppy dog eyes

A UK zoo has welcomed a rare male fishing cat, with the hope there could be kittens in the future.The new addition to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, called Ozil, has been brought in to live with the zoo’s female fishing cat, called Freya.Endangered fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of South East Asia, northern India and Sri Lanka, in places such as swamps, marshes, lakes, creeks and mangrove forests.They are bigger than a house cat, but not as big as a leopard or a tiger, and as their name suggests, this species...
Comments / 0