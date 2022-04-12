ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota veterans return home after honor flight

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

North Dakota Veterans took their last glance at the nation’s capital on Monday.

Sunday morning, they boarded a flight sponsored by Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Monday, they went sightseeing at sites such as the National Archives, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial and World War II Memorial.

“What throws me so much is how these and all these things are all in the same area and I thought they’d be spread out all over the place,” Army Veteran Mike Welder said.

This trip was long awaited and deserved after being postponed for years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It comes from donations, and we get donations from businesses, from service organizations, from individuals and we do a few fundraising events,” Western ND Honor Flight board member Marty Presler said.

Presler has a personal understanding of how important trips like this one to Washington D.C. are.

“I shared on a trip about three years ago with my dad and it was so touching, and he enjoyed the trip so very much, and it was something of a recognition that they deserved,” Presler said.

This was Welder’s first time but won’t be his last.

“I want to bring my wife with me because she’s never seen any of this. I did a lot of traveling when I was in the service, and I got to see the service side of it and she hasn’t,” Welder said.

Upon arriving home to Bismarck, there was a surprise from Senator John Hoeven giving a warm welcome along with family, loved ones, and other members of the military.

“Many of them came home and never got a welcome, and so It’s important that we give them that welcome and show them that we really appreciate them,” Western ND Honor Flight board member Dennis Burdolski said.

“This has been the most wonderful trip I’ve been on,” Army Veteran Ronald Wheeling said.

Organizers already have a list for the next group of veterans to go on a flight, it’s just a matter of when.

“Now we have veterans to go on future flights and we just need the funding to do it,” Burdolski said.

On the flight back home, veterans were surprised with letters that came from families and even local schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
KFYR-TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.
EDGELEY, ND
