Rockwall County, TX

Meet Ruckus, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

By Editor
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (April 12, 2022) Meet Ruckus! This great little guy loves to play hard and chew on his toys. With a slightly deformed snout, he has a face that will melt your heart. (It also means he snorts...

blueribbonnews.com

