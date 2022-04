Rock The Spacebar is a twice-monthly column investigating the great music that underpins your favourite games. This week, Dom Peppiatt chats to Mary DeMarle and Richard Jacques from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy about the importance of music when it comes to character development, and why hearing Rick Astley in space can be far more grounding and nostalgic than you might think.

