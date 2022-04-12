ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: White Sox have 'zero interest' in trading Andrew Vaughn to A's for Frankie Montas

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
The Chicago White Sox will not include slugger Andrew Vaughn in any potential trade with the Oakland A's. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

With the recent injuries of Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn , the Chicago White Sox are in some need of help in the starting pitching department. The Oakland Athletics, meanwhile, are in full rebuild mode and after an offseason fire sale, may have one more prominent piece to trade away in ace hurler Frankie Montas.

Despite a reported offer centered around Montas in exchange for slugging youngster Andrew Vaughn, the White Sox apparently aren't biting.

It was reported in late-March that the Athletics were "focused" on trading starter Sean Manaea — he was later moved to the San Diego Padres — but were undecided on how to proceed with Montas. The holdover in the Bay Area struggled in his Opening Day road loss against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits, though he struck out six and surrendered just one walk.

Vaughn is off to a fast start in 2022 for Chicago, as he's gone 4-for-10 with two home runs, six RBIs and one walk against no strikeouts. The 2019 third-overall pick registered 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and 22 doubles in 417 at-bats last year as a rookie, but he produced just a .235/.309/.396 slash line.

