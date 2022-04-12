UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he will be issued a fine for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices.

Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak will also be fined.

The “partygate” scandal has angered many in Britain and seen dozens of politicians and officials investigated over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions.

Police sent questionnaires to more than 100 people, including the prime minister, and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.