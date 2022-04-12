ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Reportedly Set To Host Alabama Receiver John Metchie For Top-30 Visit

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mzP9_0f6kVxHp00

BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots end up drafting a receiver later this month, they may bring in someone who enjoyed success with Mac Jones at Alabama. New England is reportedly set to host John Metchie III for a top-30 visit on Tuesday.

That is according to Jordan Schultz , who reported Monday that Metchie also has meetings with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars set for this week. Tuesday will be the second time that New England chats with Metchie during the team’s pre-draft process, as they also met with the receiver at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Metchie broke out during his sophomore season at Alabama when Jones was quarterbacking the Crimson Tide, catching 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns. Those big numbers came when he was sharing the field with Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, and he had an even bigger season in 2021. As a junior, Metchie snagged 96 passes for 1,142 yards (both of which ranked third in the SEC) and eight touchdowns in 2021.

But his draft stock took a bit of a hit after he tore his ACL in the SEC Championship Game last December, with Metchie falling from a projected first-round selection to a likely Day 2 pick. He believes he’ll be ready to go by June, but the injury could scare off some teams come draft time.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Metchie has said that it would be pretty cool to reunite with Jones and try to replicate the success that former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were able to recreate for the Bengals last season. And the Patriots certainly have a thing for Alabama players, drafting at least one former Crimson Tide player in each of the last three drafts.

New England currently owns one second-round pick (No. 54 overall) and one third-round pick (85th overall) in the draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Mac Jones
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Nick Saban Shares True Feelings On National Title Loss

Nick Saban came close to winning a seventh national championship with Alabama back in January, but his squad fell to Georgia, 33-18. Georgia won its first championship since 1980 with that win after it fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in December, 41-24. It’s been three months since...
ATHENS, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

30 Days of Colts' Fits: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month. The players mentioned in this series will be players...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Nfl Combine#Bengals#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Nfl Combine#Sec#Acl#Lsu#Ja Marr Chase
FanSided

Alabama Football: ESPN does it again with ridiculous Auburn ranking

Alabama football fans don’t always scrutinize preseason rankings closely. The Crimson Tide is so often at either No. 1 or No. 2, that checking out other teams is less interesting. After all, whatever the Tide’s preseason ranking, as Alabama fans know, in almost every case for the Alabama Crimson Tide to lose it must beat itself.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Four-Star Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre Commits to Alabama

Alabama has added another in-state talent to its 2023 class. Four-star edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, choosing Alabama over Auburn, Florida and Georgia among others. The Eufaula, Ala., native joins five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley and four-star safety Elliot Washington II as the third member of next year’s class.
EUFAULA, AL
WBIR

Tennessee football will play season opener on SEC Network Primetime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will kick off the 2022 season under the lights at Neyland Stadium for a primetime clash with Ball State. UT athletics announced on Thursday that the Vols will play a "Neyland at Night" matchup in an SEC Network primetime slot on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
CBS Boston

Brown QB, Andover Native E.J. Perry Getting A Pre-Draft Meeting With Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots appear to be set at quarterback after Mac Jones put together an impressive rookie campaign in 2021. But that isn’t stopping New England from taking a look at former Brown quarterback and Andover native EJ Perry during its pre-draft process. Perry, who grew up a Pats fan, is scheduled to meet with New England for a pre-draft visit at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. And why not take a look at the local kid who is coming off two impressive seasons for the Brown Bears? In 2021, Perry completed 66.5 percent of his...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

Where transfer Keontez Lewis fits into the Wisconsin football receiver group

Alvis Whitted seemed like he could have spoken for hours about Keontez Lewis. The University of Wisconsin football team's wide receiver coach sees so much potential in Lewis, a sophomore who transferred from UCLA. Lewis's size and speed have been evident in UW's spring practices, and he's found his way into the top group on offense. But Lewis’s attitude was what Whitted praised most, an evaluation a number of Lewis’s...
MADISON, WI
CBS Boston

Patriots Personnel Director Matt Groh Says Bill Belichick Is In Charge

BOSTON (CBS) — During Bill Belichick’s tenure running the Patriots, there’s always been an air of ambiguity with the way the team does business. Titles can be murky, responsibilities can be unknown to the public, and the general operation can be difficult to dissect from the outside. A layer of that operation was peeled back on Friday, when new Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh spoke to the media to discuss the forthcoming NFL draft. “Obviously, Coach is the general manager, Coach is in charge,” Groh said. “He’s been doing this a long time. The more I can learn from Coach...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Reacts To Friday’s Stephon Gilmore News

On Friday morning, free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his decision to join the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 NFL season. This news came despite reports that the former defensive player of the year was “in contact” with the Los Angeles Rams about a potential free-agent deal earlier this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy