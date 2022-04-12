ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AAA: Oil Prices Tumble; Gas Prices Down 10 Cents

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmSqQ_0f6kVq6k00

TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are the lowest in more than a month. Monday’s state average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.07 per gallon and falling. The state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, and 31 cents less than the record high established this time last month.

“Gas prices are following the downward trend set by falling crude oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil futures are falling because of global demand concerns related to COVID-19 outbreaks in China. The potential of higher U.S. interest rates and a strengthening dollar have also put downward pressure on petroleum prices. In addition to all that, members of the IEA have joined the United States’ in an unprecedented release of petroleum reserves to offset the shortfall of Russian crude.”

Last month, the United States pledged to release 180 million barrels of oil over the next six months. The United States’ allies in the International Energy Agency have since committed another 60 million barrels. The 240 million barrel release is reportedly the largest of all time. This amounts to 1.3 million barrels per day. The gap left by Russian oil is reportedly around 3 million barrels per day.

On Monday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $94.29 per barrel. That’s the lowest price since February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. Unless oil prices rebound, this downward trend should enable gas prices to continue moving lower this week.

Fuel Price Overview

  • Sunday’s Florida Avg. – $4.07 per gallon
  • Lowest in more than a month
  • Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up – $61 for a full 15-gallon tank
  • 2022 High – $4.38 per gallon
  • 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon
  • 2022 U.S. Oil Price High – $123.70 per barrel
  • 2021 U.S. Oil Price High – $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.27), Fort Lauderdale ($4.18), Naples ($4.16)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.84), Pensacola ($3.89), Panama City ($3.91)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

AAA: Gas prices appear to level off in Utah

(KUTV) — The latest information from AAA shows rising gas prices in Utah and across the country appear to be slowing down. According to data released Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular is $4.34, which is two cents cheaper than a week ago. AAA says Box...
UTAH STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS DFW

Texas Gas Prices Going Down, But Still Nearly 70-Cents Higher Than A Month Ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $3.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is seven cents less than from this day last week and is $1.26 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.04 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.60 per gallon. Folks gassing up their vehicles in Dallas are paying an average $3.83 for a gallon of unleaded and the price is the same...
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

AAA: Texas gas prices at standstill... for now

TEXAS — While the U.S. works on a strategic plan to eradicate the oil demand issue, gas prices have not let up and are steadily increasing around the world. And for Texas it’s no different. Although it's just a slight drop from last week, AAA reported a 4...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Markets#Oil And Gas#Oil Futures#Cbsmiami#Aaa#The Auto Club Group#Iea#Russian
Stamford Advocate

AAA: Gas prices slowly falling in CT, nationwide

After reaching a new Connecticut record for the average price of a gallon of regular gas earlier this month, prices at the pump are slowly falling locally and nationally. Gas prices soared across the state in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, driving up the price of a barrel of oil on the global market. America imports only about 8 percent of its petroleum products from Russia.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AFP

Washington resumes oil and gas drilling leases on federal land

The US government, under pressure to lower gas prices, announced Friday it will resume the sale of leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands while imposing new conditions, including the first hike in royalties in more than 100 years.  The resumption of concessions for oil and gas exploitation on federal lands, however, is not likely to have an immediate impact, as the process can generally taking several years. 
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Outsider.com

Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.
CARS
CBS Miami

Report: Florida Workers Shifting To Higher-Paying Jobs As Unemployment Rate Dips To 3.2 Percent In March

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.2 percent in March, as workers shift away from gigs at hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues for higher-paying jobs in manufacturing, warehousing and logistics. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a report Friday that said the March jobless rate was down from 3.3 percent in February. Continued decreases in the rate come despite employers reportedly struggling to retain workers. “The combination of (a) falling unemployment rate and a growing labor force is a very good sign for Florida’s economy,” Adrienne Johnston, the department’s chief economist, said in a conference call with reporters. “This...
FLORIDA STATE
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy