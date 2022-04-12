ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD reforms require ‘more than a simple checklist,’ monitor says with release of new consent decree progress report

By Madeline Buckley, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6LAg_0f6kVnhn00
Evidence markers are seen on the ground as Chicago police process a crime scene in the 4800 block of South Wells Street in Chicago, where a female was fatally shot in the torso and a male was shot in the shoulder and critically injured on Feb. 11, 2022. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Police Department has improved its training processes for officers and “devoted significant attention” to its foot pursuit policy, but it also faces significant struggles with community engagement and building trust, according to a report on the department’s progress toward making court-ordered reforms.

The biannual report released Tuesday offered a snapshot of CPD’s ongoing reform effort — finding that the department had reached some level of compliance in more than 70% of the provisions reviewed but also noting challenges the department continues to encounter. The report evaluates CPD’s compliance with the consent decree during the second half of 2021.

In an unusual move, Maggie Hickey, the former federal prosecutor who’s the court-appointed independent monitor, attached a letter to the report that nodded to “major changes” instituted by CPD under the guidance of the consent decree, but also outlined outgoing problems that plague the department as it works to comply with the consent decree.

“Constitutional and effective policing and the Consent Decree require more than a simple checklist: the CPD and other relevant City entities must become learning organizations, capable of identifying new and existing challenges and implementing corresponding solutions,” Hickey wrote.

The Chicago Police Department has been under the sweeping consent decree since 2019, after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the department that came in the wake of the killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

In the letter, Hickey said CPD must “significantly improve and demonstrate its commitment” to community engagement as well as data collection, analysis and management.

She also made a connection between reform efforts and crime reduction, writing that the two should work hand in hand. Shootings in Chicago remained high last year , during the period evaluated in the report, after they began surging in 2020.

“Some resistance to police reform has been from those who believe crime reduction is separate from, or even opposed to, reform efforts,” she wrote.

Regarding the report, it overall highlighted community policing and engagement as areas needing particular improvement, saying: “The CPD’s community engagement efforts continue to frustrate members of Chicago’s communities.”

Reflecting on the reforms in a briefing before the report was released, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown noted that the department has challenges to overcome in community policing, but said CPD continues to make progress in the long process of complying with the consent degree.

“We certainly have a sense of urgency around building trust and engaging in the community,” Brown said.

Among challenges outlined in the report: CPD seeks out input from the community on its policies late in the process, depriving people of the chance to offer feedback during the formative phase of the plans. Its office of community policing also has insufficient staffing, and the department has two different vehicles for community policing, Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (also known as CAPS) with its Neighborhood Policing Initiative (also known as NPI).

The monitoring team wrote that, despite asking for clarification for two years, it remains unclear how CPD will merge the two initiatives.

“We continue to be concerned about how the CPD understands and discerns the differences and nuances among community engagement, community partnerships, community relationships, community policing, and community service,” the report said.

The report also criticized the department’s recent focus on generating at least 1.5 million “positive community interactions.” The effort, first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, was meant to build trust in the community, but the independent monitoring team wrote that it “may ultimately undermine” this goal.

Though such interactions do have a role in building trust among Chicagoans, CPD “appears to be overemphasizing” them, the report said.

The department also seems to be seeking quantity over quality, the report said. It does not have a clear definition of what constitutes a positive community interaction nor a sound way to track and maintain quality control of the data.

“CPD seriously risks increasing negative interactions, damaging public trust, and undermining its ability to ensure it is providing constitutional and effective policing,” the report said.

In a statement, the ACLU of Illinois said the report should be “a wake up call” for CPD and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. It called on the department to abandon its quota for positive community interactions and meaningfully seek community input on its policies and procedures.

“They must move beyond timid, preliminary steps and fully embrace the measures necessary for fundamentally changing the nature of policing in Chicago,” the statement read.

Among other areas where CPD needs to improve, the report noted that the Bureau of Internal Affairs, which investigates misconduct in the department, has lagged behind the progress of other departments.

Still, the department made progress in areas such as training, where it “significantly improved in the resources allocated” to some trainings, though the report says the department still has challenges efficiently tracking attendance.

Also, in response to community input, the department began requiring officers to physically intervene — rather than just verbally — when they see excessive force, the report said.

CPD officials have consistently maintained that complying with the consent decree is a long process that moves forward in phases.

The department’s 70% compliance rate marks an increase over the last monitoring period, which achieved a little more than 50%.

“This … is real and significant progress,” Brown said.

During the first half of 2021, the department was found to be in at least some compliance with about 52% of the provisions evaluated in that monitoring period. CPD also met 26 of the 51 agreed-on deadlines.

In that report, the independent monitor highlighted concerns with the department’s progress toward implementing a foot pursuit policy in the wake of the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021. The report said the police department, though it has an interim policy, missed the deadline to formulate the new policy.

The report also said the department’s foot pursuit data was likely inaccurate.

Offering an update on the foot pursuit concerns, Robert Boik, executive director of constitutional policing and reform at the Chicago Police Department, told reporters the department will have a foot pursuit policy in place “at some point this year.” He also said the department is working on the data inaccuracies, and will have a form for officers to fill out that will help in the data collection.

A federal judge in March granted CPD a three-year extension to comply with the consent decree, giving the department a total of eight years to meet all of the court-ordered reforms.

“To do it right and really make the change the community is expecting of the Police Department, and has demanded of the Police Department, it takes time to get there,” Boik said.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Defender

Chicago Police Department Lowers Hiring Standards Amid Staffing Shortage

The Chicago Police Department recently became the latest local law enforcement agency in the country to announce its lowering hiring standards to address a staffing shortage.The Chicago Police Department is specifically axing its college credit requirement for certain candidates, CNN reported. The department, like several others in the US, are facing Covid-19 pandemic-related staffing shortage. The nation’s and city’s current social justice reckoning, officials said, is turning potential new candidates away from applying.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Judge grants CPD a 3-year extension to implement court-ordered reforms

A federal judge on Friday granted the Chicago Police Department a three-year extension to comply with the consent decree it now operates under, giving the department until 2027 — a total of eight years — to implement a series of much-anticipated court-ordered reforms. CPD also agreed to allow portions of the consent decree to govern search warrants, a key area for reform advocates, ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD will now be held accountable for search warrant reforms under court order

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department now faces federal court oversight, and mandated reforms, when it comes to the execution of search warrants after CBS 2's years-long investigation into wrongful police raids.On Friday afternoon, a federal court judge granted a motion to change the CPD consent decree to now include oversight on the department's search warrant policies and procedures. Craig Futterman is a clinical professor of law at the University of Chicago Law School and one of the lead attorneys who represent a community coalition in the Chicago Police Department consent decree. He explained what the addition of search warrant...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Community Impact Houston

Independent monitors report Harris County bail reform not contributing to crime increase

The Harris County Justice Administration Department reported recent bail reforms for those who have committed misdemeanors have positively affected the community, according to a March 16 news release. These findings were recently presented to the Harris County Commissioners Court by independent monitors led by Duke University Professor Brandon Garrett. He...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Tribune

Dick Simpson’s latest book looks at democracy through a Chicago lens. He shares thoughts on corruption and making our democracy better.

University of Illinois Chicago professor Dick Simpson has lived a life in Chicago’s political and academic spheres for more than 50 years: 44th Ward alderman from 1971-1979; executive board member of the Illinois Political Science Association, a former congressional candidate, political consultant, author and has served on transition teams that advised elected officials such as former Mayors ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Sound the alarm: Subways are in crisis

Even for a regular rider, a trip into an urban American subway system long has involved a leap of faith. The systems are, by definition, subterranean. The third rail, a metaphor taken from the ground-level electricity used to power subway cars, implies danger in all fields. At night, stations can be lonely and feel dystopian. By day, crowds can push against you, causing you to worry you about ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

420 brings biggest week of marijuana celebrations to Chicago and suburbs — while new businesses remain in limbo

Because it is the first year since marijuana legalization without COVID-19 restrictions, upcoming April 20 events will mark the biggest cannabis celebrations yet in Illinois, organizers believe. With 420, an informal holiday and catchphrase for cannabis, falling on a Wednesday this year, celebrations will extend from this weekend to next, much like St. Patrick’s Day parades in Chicago. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy