ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Psychoactive substance in 'magic' mushrooms 'rewired' the brains of people with depression in a small, promising study, scientists say

By Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCBa9_0f6kVk3c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsDOD_0f6kVk3c00
The researchers cautioned against taking psychedelics without supervision.

Getty

  • Brain scans suggest psilocybin, found naturally in 'magic' mushrooms, can 'rewire the brain', scientists say.
  • This effect may underscore the drug's potential, alongside therapy, as an antidepressant, they said.
  • Bigger trials are needed to validate the results and determine how long the effects might last.

Scientists have said that the psychoactive compound found naturally in 'magic' mushrooms could provide a valuable alternative to conventional treatments for depression.

The researchers from Imperial College London and UC San Francisco, looked at brain scans and found the drug psilocybin helped 'rewire the brain' in patients. People with depression typically experience intense connectivity between some parts of the brain, and weak connectivity between other parts. The study found that psilocybin both helped temper the intensity and boost weak connectivity.

The changes in brain activity correlated with a reduction in symptoms, the study authors said in the science journal Nature Tuesday.

David Nutt, head of the Imperial Centre for Psychedelic Research, said in a statement of the findings: "For the first time we find that psilocybin works differently from conventional antidepressants – making the brain more flexible and fluid, and less entrenched in the negative thinking patterns associated with depression."

"This supports our initial predictions and confirms psilocybin could be a real alternative approach to depression treatments," he said.

The World Health Organization estimates that 5% of adults – or 280 million people – worldwide suffer from depression. The best-performing antidepressants often have side effects, can make symptoms worse if stopped suddenly, and don't work for everyone. The use of mind-altering drugs, like psilocybin, for treatment in mental health isn't new, but research into the field has been difficult to undertake given the substances are illegal in most countries.

Whilst welcoming the findings, researchers warned against taking psychedelics without supervision.

"It might sound trite to say, but I think psilocybin therapy opens up the mind, and that's its strength," Robin Carhart-Harris, former head of the Imperial Centre for Psychedelic Research, told the Times. "But that's also arguably where the risk comes in, which is why it needs to be managed and to happen alongside psychological support."

To get the results, scientists assessed the impact of lab-made psilocybin on the brains of participants in two clinical trials conducted in 2016 and 2020. The first trial, a study of 16 participants who received two weekly doses of the drug alongside therapy, revealed "rapid" and "substantial" reductions in depression severity six months after treatment, the study's authors said.

A second trial studied 59 people with major depressive disorders. One group received psilocybin and the other received the antidepressant drug escitalopram, branded as Lexapro. One group received two doses of 25mg of psilocybin, three weeks apart, and six weeks of a dummy drug; and the other group received two doses of 1mg of psilocybin, three weeks apart, and six weeks of daily doses of Lexapro.

There were no changes in the brain network in response to Lexapro, the study authors said. But with psilocybin, brain neural pathways became more interconnected, and correlated with improvements in depression symptom severity three weeks after therapy, they said.

Despite promising results, the researchers and independent experts cautioned that more research was needed.

"We do know that some people relapse, and it may be that after a while their brains revert to the rigid patterns of activity we see in depression," study author Carhart-Harris said in a statement.

Carhart-Harris said the same mechanism might work for other mental illnesses, such as anorexia or addiction.

"We now need to test if this is the case, and if it is, then we have found something important," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to treat their pain, anxiety...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Depression#Clinical Depression#Mushroom#Rewire#Imperial College London#Uc San Francisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

You May Be Narcissistic if These 4 Traits Don’t Bother You

Narcissistic tendencies can be recognized and successfully addressed. A personality disorder is more ingrained and continues throughout life. Recognizing narcissistic warning signs is the first step to changing them. Increasing awareness of potential red flags in your relationships will improve your ability to maintain long-lasting, healthy connections. Narcissism is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Business Insider

Business Insider

462K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy