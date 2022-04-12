ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, NY

Earth Day Festival planned at Grafton Lakes State Park

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

GRAFTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Grafton Lakes State Park has planned a family-friendly Earth Day festival during spring break. Learn about the migration of monarch butterflies, the importance of pollinators, the impacts of invasive species, and more. Partake in activities, demos, and crafts. The festival will take place on Friday, April 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s Earth Day theme is to Invest in Our Planet’s Future. A special presentation by Silent Wings of the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York, featuring live birds of prey, will help show how each of us can make a difference- from the small to the tall.

Following the festival will be a drive-in movie in the parking lot. The description for the movie will be announced at a later date, and it will be nature-based. The title cannot be released due to licensing restrictions. There will be light refreshments available during the movie for purchase.

No pre-registration is required. The charge for the festival is $3 per person cash, and those ages five and under are free. No charge for the movie.

Grafton Lakes State Park is located off of Route 2, twelve miles east of Troy. Please use the park’s main entrance for this event, on Grafton Lakes State Park Way. There is no entrance fee for this event. For more information, you can give the park a call at (518) 279-1155.

