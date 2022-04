ATHENS, Ga. – The past three months have taught Stetson Bennett IV more about being a celebrity than he imagined before he led Georgia to the national championship. A Bulldogs starting quarterback is by definition a public figure in this football-hungry state. A Bulldogs starting quarterback who began as an undersized walk-on and worked his way to becoming an undersized first-teamer is by definition shoved under the microscope of every drive-time host, podcaster and sportswriter in the Peach State.

1 DAY AGO