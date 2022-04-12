Girls’ Tennis: Fairfield Edges Panthers in Thriller

The racially charged dispute between Penn Hills and Kiski Area wasn’t resolved, so the WPIAL may keep those teams apart in future years. Kiski Area formally asked the WPIAL to keep its teams in separate sections from Penn Hills when new alignments are created, a request the WPIAL board will try to honor, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. The schools do not share a section in any of the new alignments finalized for the 2022-23 school year.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 2 MINUTES AGO