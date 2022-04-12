ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Girls’ Tennis: Fairfield Edges Panthers in Thriller

By Nathan Bloechl
kilj.com
 1 day ago

Mount Pleasant — Fairfield took the first two matchups, but Mount Pleasant battled...

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hawk Eye

SCC baseball team sweeps weekend series with Iowa Lakes

The Southeastern Community College baseball team had to play catch-up this weekend at Community Field and the Blackhawks took three big steps forward. Iowa Lakes came to town for a weekend series and was four games ahead of SCC in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Now the Lakers are...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, IA
Sports
Fairfield, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
City
Fairfield, IA
Tribune-Review

WPIAL notebook: Kiski Area doesn’t want to share section with Penn Hills

The racially charged dispute between Penn Hills and Kiski Area wasn’t resolved, so the WPIAL may keep those teams apart in future years. Kiski Area formally asked the WPIAL to keep its teams in separate sections from Penn Hills when new alignments are created, a request the WPIAL board will try to honor, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. The schools do not share a section in any of the new alignments finalized for the 2022-23 school year.
PENN HILLS, PA
WBOY 12 News

Little League kicks off in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Little League is officially underway in Bridgeport! The festivities began on Wednesday evening, with an opening ceremony and several baseball and softball games to follow at the Bridge Sports Complex, also known as the Bridgeport Rec. Complex. It was a picture-perfect evening, with temperatures around 80 degrees, and no rain in sight. […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy