Fairfield, IA

Boys’ Tennis: Mount Pleasant Stays Perfect

By Nathan Bloechl
kilj.com
 1 day ago

Fairfield — Owen Vansickel and Levi Graber got the match started with a pair of easy...

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant’s resident jewel: Wasatch Academy

Mount Pleasant’s resident jewel: Wasatch Academy. Duncan McMillan, a Presbyterian minister, opened the doors of Wasatch Academy’s first schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant in 1875. “Let it endure like the Wasatch Mountains; call it Wasatch Academy.” This quote cemented not only the name of the school but launched a tradition of timeless achievement. Evolving for 147 years, Wasatch Academy today continues to achieve academic and cultural milestones.
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
Anniston Star

Prep roundup: Donoho girls sweep at tennis sectionals

Donoho’s girls sailed through the Class 1A-3A tennis sectional Tuesday, one step in trying to take it one step farther after finishing as state runner-up a year ago. The Falcons won all six singles courts and all three doubles courts to advance to next week’s state tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
OXFORD, AL
Cullman Daily News

Lady Bearcats win in Nail-biter 5-4 over Decatur

Last night the Cullman Varsity girls were able avenge a lost from earlier in the season to area rival Decatur in a nail-biting 5-4 home win. The Raiders got off to a hot start with two back to back goals in a span of just a few minutes for an early 2-0 lead. Jeta Falcon put Cullman on the board after an assist by Abby Morrow at the 24 minute mark in the first half.
DECATUR, AL

