Boys’ Tennis: Mount Pleasant Stays Perfect

Last night the Cullman Varsity girls were able avenge a lost from earlier in the season to area rival Decatur in a nail-biting 5-4 home win. The Raiders got off to a hot start with two back to back goals in a span of just a few minutes for an early 2-0 lead. Jeta Falcon put Cullman on the board after an assist by Abby Morrow at the 24 minute mark in the first half.

DECATUR, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO