ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Boys’ Soccer: Keokuk Edges Panthers for Win No. 1

By Nathan Bloechl
kilj.com
 1 day ago

Mount Pleasant — Keokuk rallied back for a 3-2 win over Mount Pleasant yesterday...

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keokuk, IA
Keokuk, IA
Sports
Mount Pleasant, IA
Sports
City
Lake Park, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
City
Burlington, IA
Jackson Hole Radio

JHHS soccer teams no longer unbeaten

Jackson girls and boys soccer teams came into last weekend’s contests in Casper undefeated. They would not leave the weekend that way. Natrona County continued its early season domination in the 4A with a 2-0 whitewashing of the Jackson Lady Broncs on Friday. For the Jackson girls it was their first loss of the season.
JACKSON, WY
Newberry Observer

Wolves men’s lacrosse falls to Wingate

NEWBERRY — In their seventh conference matchup of the season, the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team dropped their third-straight contest as they fell to the sixth-ranked Wingate Bulldogs on April 9, at home. The loss brings Newberry to 7-6 (3-4 SAC). The matchup started off with Wingate getting...
NEWBERRY, SC
The Hawk Eye

What we learned in Burlington's 2-0 win over Fairfield in boys soccer

Sheltyn Anderson found himself staring smack dab at the biggest test of his young athletic career. The Burlington High School freshman passed it with flying colors. Anderson stopped all seven shots he faced — including a penalty kick in the first half — to help lead Class 3A's 13th-ranked Grayhounds to a 2-0 Southeast Conference victory over Fairfield on Monday at Bracewell Stadium.
BURLINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keokuk Edges Panthers#Chiefs
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Gregg, Spartans shut out Foxes in baseball conference opener

Max Gregg pitched a complete-game shutout and Corvallis made two fourth-inning runs stand up Monday in a 2-0 home win against Silverton in the Mid-Willamette Conference baseball opener for both teams. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Kael Compton and Garrett Holpuch followed Karsten Sullivan’s leadoff single in the fourth. The...
CORVALLIS, OR
Daily Herald

Maeser boys soccer continues impressive, unbeaten run

Only one high school boys soccer team in Utah Valley is both undefeated and atop the ratings percentage index (RPI) rankings for its classification. No, it isn’t Salem Hills (which is undefeated) or Provo (which is ranked No. 1 in the current Class 5A RPI rankings). The team that...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Smith resigns as Lady Falcons coach

CHURCH HILL — Another local girls basketball program is in the market for a new coach. In an email to the Times News on Tuesday, Volunteer athletic director Jeremy Bailey announced the resignation of Lady Falcons head coach Tyrone Smith. Smith’s record in four seasons at the helm was...
CHURCH HILL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy