Music legend Ronnie Milsap is coming to Lake Charles in April. Ronald Lee Milsaps was born on January 16, 1943 in Robbinsville, North Carolina. A birth defect left him almost blind since birth. His mother abandoned him as an infant and Ronnie was raised by his grandparents. At the age of 5, his grandparents enrolled him into Governor Morehead School for the blind. We began to have a passion for music while listening to the radio and at age 7 his instructors at the school noticed his love for music and started to teach him to play several instruments.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO