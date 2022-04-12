ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to Check Heart Health at Home (Without Fancy Equipment)

By Kim Wong-Shing
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't need to be an expert to know that your heart health is important. But you do need to be an expert (or at least have the right equipment) to get a full-360 view of your heart health, from your blood pressure to your cholesterol levels and more. If you,...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 3

Bass Face
3d ago

Reply
11
Related
SELF

What Causes Heart Failure?

Heart failure is one of those conditions that you rarely (or ever) think about—until it personally affects you. Maybe someone you love was recently diagnosed with heart failure or your doctor warned you about it during a recent physical. Whatever the reason is for it to be on your radar, heart failure sounds pretty scary. You might think it means that your heart suddenly stops working, but heart failure is actually a gradual process in which your heart doesn’t work as efficiently as it should, and it affects roughly 6.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s everything you need to know about this condition, including what causes heart failure in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Heart Failure#Heart Rhythm#Heart Rate
shefinds

Experts Warn This ‘Healthy’ Food Could Be Raising Your Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. While your risk can be raised by genetics, things like diet and lifestyle can also play a role. One of the biggest factors that can raise your risk for heart disease is high cholesterol. Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood—while you need some level of cholesterol to build healthy cells, when you have too much of it it can cause fatty deposits to compile in your blood vessels. This can make it hard for blood to efficiently pump in your body, which could lead to a heart attack or stroke.
HEALTH
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

