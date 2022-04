Vaccine outreach events timed to coincide with Toledo Public Schools’ spring break have been scheduled next week at two Walgreens pharmacy locations in metro Toledo. The “Vax on the Spot 2022 Spring Break Edition” is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the store at 2562 Navarre Ave. in Oregon and for noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1330 N. Reynolds Rd. in southwest Toledo, organizers announced.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO