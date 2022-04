Google doesn't always knock it out of the park with new products and services, and you don't need to look any further than Google Glass to know that. Glass was a forward-looking idea that might have easily been incorporated into the company's family of devices, but it just didn't seem to land with consumers and dropped off the radar almost as soon as it was introduced — only to pop back up a few years ago for enterprise users. With the acquisition of a microLED startup, however, it seems clear the tech giant isn't done with AR.

BUSINESS ・ 28 DAYS AGO