Say what you want about K-cup coffee makers, but I unapologetically love my Keurig K-Cafe

By Kenedee Fowler
 3 days ago

The Keurig K-Cafe has many features including options for latte and cappuccino.

Kenedee Fowler/Insider

  • My Keurig K-Cafe has been a part of my morning routine for three years.
  • I make delicious hot and iced lattes with the included milk frother.
  • The "Strong Brew" feature is the extra boost I need that gets me through the mornings.
Pod coffee makers sure have their fair share of naysayers , but you won't count me among their numbers. Even as an ex-barista, I love my Keurig without regret. Whether I wake up in the mood for a hot single-serve coffee or an iced caramel latte with extra froth, the Keurig K-Cafe does it all.

Kenedee Fowler/Insider

Few coffee makers are as customizable and user friendly. As a coffee lover who easily drinks two to three cups of coffee a day, I sometimes don't want another full-sized cup after my second refill. I love being able to choose from the four cup sizes along with a "shot" option.

The coffee machine has a "Strong Brew" feature that gives me the extra boost I need to get through the morning. Along with regular drip coffee, I also make specialty lattes and cappuccinos.

The stainless steel and dishwasher safe milk frother is my favorite feature.

Kenedee Fowler/Insider

Every morning I get a little creative with my hot and iced lattes thanks to the star of the machine: the included milk frother. I brew a coffee shot for my latte or cappuccino and add my milk of choice or creamer to the frother. The frother allows you to choose between "cold" or "hot" and "latte" or "cappuccino" to get the desired froth consistency and temperature.

The milk frother is not only a personal favorite of mine but also my guests. Every time I make myself an iced caramel latte, I end up making two or three more for friends or family after they see how delicious the drinks look. Believe it or not, the Keurig K-Cafe brings me back to my barista days.

This iced caramel almond milk latte is my go-to specialty coffee drink.

Kenedee Fowler/Insider

My favorite and go-to morning coffee is my 6 ounce iced caramel latte. I drizzle caramel sauce in an empty glass cup, fill it with ice, and press "latte." I fill the frother to the latte line with almond milk and press "iced" and "latte." After three minutes, my at-home specialty coffee drink is done.

The bottom line

If you love cappuccinos, lattes, or regular drip coffee, the Keurig K-Cafe has all three-in-one, a quality milk frother, and many coffee features. I've had mine for three years, and my coffee still brews strong and fast. Pod machines sure have a lot of haters, but few coffee makers offer as much flexibility and customization.

