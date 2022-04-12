ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Registration is required at hello@framinghambusinessassociation.org. 3. CITY of FRAMINGHAM meeting (all are remote unless...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Library Hosting Composting 101 Thursday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is hosting a Composting 101 event on Thursday April 14. The free event will be at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch from 7 to 8 p.m. in-person and on ZOOM. https://framinghamlibrary.org/calendar/event/composting-101…. Can’t make it in person? Register for the Zoom link here: http://bit.ly/FPL-Events...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Health
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Framingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
FraminghamSOURCE

Rep. Gentile Holding District Office Hours April 19

SUDBURY – State Representative Carmine Gentile (D-Sudbury) will hold virtual office hours on Tuesday, April 19. Office hours are for constituents only. Meetings will take place via Microsoft Teams video call. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of the 13th Middlesex District (Sudbury; Wayland: Precincts 1, 2,. 3;...
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy