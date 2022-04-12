ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Neiner Road open after natural gas leak

By Midland Daily News
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeiner Road is now open after a natural gas...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

North Medford roads close amid ongoing natural gas leak

MEDFORD — Several roads in north Medford are closed precautionarily after a contractor working for Avista hit a natural gas line under the street. Medford Fire's Deputy Fire Marshal Samantha Metheny confirmed reports that police and fire have blocked off the intersection at East McAndrews Road and Poplar near Fox Dental. The intersection at Poplar and Morrow is also detoured to keep residents out of the affected area.
MEDFORD, OR
Sioux City Journal

Downtown Le Mars street reopened after gas leak

LE MARS, Iowa -- A natural gas line break shut down a downtown Le Mars street for nearly three hours Wednesday. A private contractor struck the gas line in an alley off of First Avenue NW at about 9:45 a.m., prompting police to block off one block of the street between Plymouth Street and First Street NW while the Le Mars Fire Department responded to the scene.
LE MARS, IA
The Gardner News

All clear at Heywood Hospital after work crews trigger gas leak

GARDNER — Construction crews struck a gas line while digging on the campus of Heywood Hospital at about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to hospital officials. Constructions workers struck an underground natural gas line behind the hospital, according to Fire Chief Greg Lagoy. When firefighters arrived on the scene they detected...
GARDNER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Midland County, MI
Midland County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Midland County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
KEYT

East Coast natural gas plant on hold after legal challenge

The future of a major liquified natural gas facility proposed for northeastern Pennsylvania has been thrown into question after its developer settled a legal challenge brought by environmental groups. New Fortress Energy Inc. agreed to pull the plug on its proposed LNG plant in Wyalusing, at least for now. The $800 million plant was intended to liquify natural gas from the Marcellus Shale gas field. The LNG was supposed to be taken by rail or truck to a proposed New Fortress export terminal along the Delaware River near Philadelphia. If the company wants to restart the project, it will need to begin the state permitting process over again.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy