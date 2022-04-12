Good Morning San Diego - April 12, 2022

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego in a 12-1 rout in its home opener. The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the San Diego Padres’ top pitching prospect, is scheduled to make his big league debut Friday night with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The 23-year-old Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, will take the...
Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games...
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Nola will make his fifth appearance at catcher after Jorge Alfaro was sent to the bench in San Diego. In a righty versus righty matchup against Charlie Morton, our models project Nola to score 7.1...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays. Piscotty is taking a seat for the second time through seven games. Billy McKinney is returning to the lineup to replace Piscotty in right field and bat fifth.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox beat Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year.
Antoan Richardson says Mike Shildt told Giants manager Gabe Kapler, "You need to control that mother_____." At the time, Richardson said he interpreted Shildt's comment "as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved."
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Crawford exited Tuesday's game early with a wrist injury and he is considered day-to-day. Mauricio Dubon is starting at shortstop...
