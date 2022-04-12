ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning San Diego - April 12, 2022

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePadres notes: Catchers hitting; Crismatt steps up again (San Diego Union-Tribune) Don Orsillo reveals favorite Padres moment ever (Friars on Base) San Diego Padres home opener is just around...

Padres Manny Machado Mashes Braves With 5 Hits in 12-1 Victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego in a 12-1 rout in its home opener. The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases.
Lefty Gore scheduled to make MLB debut for Padres on Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the San Diego Padres’ top pitching prospect, is scheduled to make his big league debut Friday night with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The 23-year-old Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, will take the...
Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games...
Austin Nola hitting second for Padres on Thursday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Nola will make his fifth appearance at catcher after Jorge Alfaro was sent to the bench in San Diego. In a righty versus righty matchup against Charlie Morton, our models project Nola to score 7.1...
Stephen Piscotty sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays. Piscotty is taking a seat for the second time through seven games. Billy McKinney is returning to the lineup to replace Piscotty in right field and bat fifth.
Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox beat Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year.
Mariners' Luis Torrens left out of Thursday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
Brandon Crawford (wrist) day-to-day for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Crawford exited Tuesday's game early with a wrist injury and he is considered day-to-day. Mauricio Dubon is starting at shortstop...
