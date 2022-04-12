ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Maryland boy

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after missing Maryland boy is found safe. An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 12-year-old boy from Carroll County, Maryland,...

www.pennlive.com

