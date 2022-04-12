Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Maryland boy
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after missing Maryland boy is found safe. An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 12-year-old boy from Carroll County, Maryland,...www.pennlive.com
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after missing Maryland boy is found safe. An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 12-year-old boy from Carroll County, Maryland,...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0