ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Suspect arrested after shooting inside Iowa nightclub leaves two dead, 10 wounded

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

The gunman accused of unleashing a hail of bullets inside a packed Iowa nightclub, killing two and wounding several others, has been arrested.

As many as 150 people were inside Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on Sunday just before 1:30 a.m., when more than a dozen shots were fired inside the popular spot in Cedar Cedar Rapids. A 90′s-themed event was underway at the time, according to a social media post.

Officers were already nearby responding to a separate incident when the gunfire rang out, sending patrons racing from the building, according to Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

A man and woman were fatally struck in the violence and another 10 people were wounded. Jerman said during a press conference on Sunday that their injuries range from life-threatening to minor, with at least one person in critical condition.

Those killed were identified as Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35.

Authorities said the suspected gunman, or gunmen, were able to escape the scene amid the chaotic aftermath of the shooting. It’s not clear exactly how many shooters were involved.

In a statement on Monday, police said they arrested Timothy Ladell Rush in connection with the incident. He’s facing charges including second-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury and possession of a firearm as a felon.

While a motive in the shooting remained unclear, Jerman said investigators suspect it was a targeted attack.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
KWTX

Drive-by shooting in Waco leaves two wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose that left two people wounded at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. “The shooting appears to be a drive-by style shooting,” a police spokesperson said. “At this time, there are two individuals with gun...
WACO, TX
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tuscaloosa Thread

Suspect Arrested Following Deadly McKenzie Court Shooting

38-year-old Jonathan Peebles has been arrested following a shooting that left 1 person dead Thursday at Tuscaloosa's McKenzie Court housing complex. According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Jack Kennedy, on Thursday at approximately 11:00 pm the Tuscaloosa Police Department was dispatched to the 3500 Block of McKenzie Ave on a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Wounding
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVQ

Triple shooting leaves two dead in Pike County

STOPOVER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A triple shooting on Friday left two people dead and one wounded in the Stopover community of Pike County, according to Kentucky State Police. Investigators say when they arrived at a home on Widows Branch Road they found three people shot. KSP says two people...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whiterivernow.com

State Police: Dumas shooting incident leaves one dead, 24 wounded

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is continuing to assist the Dumas Police Department in an ongoing investigation of gunfire that swept across a crowd attending a local car show, leaving one person dead, and at least 24 others wounded. The ASP said tne suspect is in custody and a search...
DUMAS, AR
CBS San Francisco

Five Arrested In 2020 Hayward Shooting That Left One Dead, Three Wounded

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — After months of investigation, Hayward detectives have arrested five suspects in a December 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old San Mateo woman dead and three others wounded. Hayward police said over the last two weeks they have arrested 19-year-old Jose Bedolla, of Hayward; 22-year-old Sonia Gonzalez, of Hayward; 21-year-old Taiz VegaMendoza, of San Mateo; 23-year-old Julissa AguilarYoc, of San Carlos and 19-year-old Kevin Colindres, of Manteca. All five were arrested for one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an inhabited vehicle. On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at about 12:24...
HAYWARD, CA
Complex

Missing California Teen Found Safe in Utah Over 2 Years Later

A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”
PARK CITY, UT
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy