ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tuesday Baseball DFS: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Among Those Worth Playing

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxIyA_0f6kSZTY00

Top-tier, mid-tier and value picks for Tuesday's MLB lineup.

If you’re getting ready to set your DFS lineups, be sure you consider these players to maximize your return.

There’s a full slate tonight, and I like stacking Yankees, Astros and Cardinals who are all in great spots.

If you’re looking for more players to plug into those stacks, here are some that stand out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnFhq_0f6kSZTY00

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Pitchers

Top-Tier

Shane Bieber ($10,400): If you’re spending up at pitcher today, consider Shane Bieber vs. the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds have a 26.5% K rate across their first four games (sixth-highest) and they are batting .200. Bieber started slowly last week, but for his career he has struck men out at a rate of more than 11 per nine innings. Oh, and it seems he suddenly has a potent offense behind him with Steven Kwan and Oscar Mercado backing him up.

Mid-Tier

Luis Garcia ($8,600): Garcia didn’t allow a single run in spring training and now he faces an Arizona team that has only scored 11 runs across four games played. That’s … not good. As a club, Arizona is batting .129 and, at least on paper, this should be an easy win for the Astros.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Value Tier

Rich Hill ($6,900): We have yet to see Rich Hill this season, but what we do know about Hill is that he doesn’t give up a lot of long balls. Pair that with a Detroit Tigers team that is already striking out 30% of the time, and Hill could provide some sneaky value -- just pray the Sox let him go at least five full innings.

Hitters

Top Tier

Nolan Arenado ($4,400): Arenado is the NL player of the week, batting .500 with two homers across his first three games. He’s facing lefty Daniel Lynch, who had a 5.69 ERA in 2021 and allowed a .313 batting avergage to right-handed hitters. Meanwhile, Arenado is slugging .609 in his career vs. southpaws. Wheels up.

Bo Bichette ($4,300): in five career at-bats vs. Nestor Cortes, Bichette has three hits and is slugging 1.200 with a 1.800 OPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sr8OJ_0f6kSZTY00

Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports

Mid-Tier

Aaron Judge ($3,800): Judge hit .298 with 15 home runs in 2021 vs. southpaws. He’s facing Yusei Kikuchi, who is prone to surrender the long ball.

Giancarlo Stanton ($3,800): Stanton has been on a roll to start the season, and he’s likely batting cleanup. When facing lefties in 2021, Stanton hit .271 with 10 home runs. Kikuchi walked 3.5 batters and surrendered 1.55 home runs per nine in 2021. I can see bases-loaded fireworks for Stanton Tuesday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Value Tier

Andrew Benintendi ($2,900): Benintendi continues to be productive even if he isn’t flashy. On the season, he’s batting .538 with a homer and 4 RBI. He’s a career .281 hitter vs. righties, facing Dakota Hudson in his season debut.

Connor Joe ($2,800): Joe has followed up his strong 2021 with a great start to 2022. He is batting .313 with another multiple hit game yesterday, one of which was a home run, vs. the Texas Rangers. Likely batting leadoff in the Rockies’ lineup, Joe should get an extra turn through the order and he could even swipe an extra bag.

Andrew Vaughn ($2,800): Quite simply, he has been on fire. Vaughn is batting .400 with two homers and 4 RBI in just three games.

Jeremy Pena ($2,300): The Astros stack is pricy, but you can find value with Jeremy Pena. The rookie is off to a great start, already logging two three-hit games and a home run in his first four games of the season.

More fantasy & MLB coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to A’s mistreatment of team legend

Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
MLB
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Fantasy Sports#Dfs Lineups#Yankees#Astros#Cardinals#The Cincinnati Reds#Detroit Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

Suzuki pulls off 122-year first amid strong debut

Through four big-league games, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has already etched his name into baseball history. Tuesday, Suzuki became the first MLB player since 1920 (when RBI became an official stat) to tally eight or more RBIs and four or more walks in his first four career games, according to STATS.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy