Polk Jail report – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Man Jailed for Murdering Toddler Killed by Inmates
Semajs Short, 24, who pleaded guilty to killing a 2-year-old girl when he was 17 years old, was pronounced dead after he was attacked by a group of inmates.
People
Fla. Man Stabbed His Wife 13 Times, Then Placed Her Body in Trunk of Car After She Sought Divorce
A Florida man aware of his wife's plan to divorce him and "take everything, including their son," stabbed her to death and then placed her body in the trunk of his car before telling a neighbor he'd done so, later surrendering to police after a standoff. The man, Gerard Stewart,...
Woman Abducted at Birth Begs Court To Release Kidnapper, ‘I Need My Mother Home’
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
Man crushed to death when truck randomly accelerates at GA dealership, pins him to wall
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced
It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
WTVM
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made several arrests over the weekend as part of a crime suppression detail in hot spots of the city. On March 19, the Columbus Police Department focused on “hot spots” associated with drug activity, violent crime, gang activity, and illegal firearms.
KTVZ
Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
Search warrant executed at Russellville gas station, several drugs seized
Several complaints had been made about minors being able to purchase the products and sell them at local schools.
Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station
Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
Helicopter crashes near restaurant in north Georgia
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A helicopter crashed near a restaurant in north Georgia, Calhoun police said. Police said they were on the scene of the crash near El Nopal Restaurant near Hwy. 53. They asked people to avoid the area. NewsChopper2 flew over the scene where the downed helicopter...
Husband accused of stalking, fatally strangling missing Georgia woman whose body has not been found
ROME, Ga. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally strangling his wife, who has not been seen since February. According to the Floyd County Police Department, 32-year-old Monisha Sharae Leath was last seen Feb. 24 at approximately 2 p.m. near Rome, Georgia, near the Floyd and Polk County lines.
Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
WYFF4.com
'Do not approach, call 911': Search underway in Laurens County for man
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a man in Laurens County and say if you see him you should not approach, but call 911. The search for David Nathaniel Sentell began Monday afternoon in the area of 5527 Greenpond Road, deputies said. At 3 p.m. the sheriff...
WYFF4.com
Lock-in-a-sock weapon used in 'brutal' prison assault in South Carolina, DOJ says
ESTILL, S.C. — An inmate in South Carolina has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he used a lock-in-a-sock weapon during a brutal assault, according to the United States Department of Justice. George Junior Hall, 50, an inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was sentenced...
musictimes.com
Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail
Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
WCAX
Georgia man accused of drug trafficking in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police have arrested a Georgia man on drug trafficking charges. Police say after a lengthy investigation, detectives with the Burlington Police Department made multiple purchases of fentanyl from Melvin Hill, 42, of the state of Georgia. Police say they arrested Hill on March 10 and...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'
The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
People
Stepmom of Harmony Montgomery, N.H. 7-Year-Old Who Wasn't Reported Missing for 2 Years, Faces New Charges
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds his own family dead
Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
‘A Tragic and Heinous Case’: Man Allegedly Strangled Girlfriend’s Grandmother to Death on Her 93rd Birthday
A Florida man has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend’s grandmother on her 93rd birthday. Javier Rosado Martinez, 54, stands accused of one count of murder in the first degree over the March 13, 2022 death of 93-year-old Dolores Padilla-Marrero. “This is a tragic and heinous case,”...
