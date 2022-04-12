ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even closer to its customers, expanding space for growing demand / OPTIMA pharma is expanding its service presence in the USA by opening a service hub in North Carolina

By OPTIMA packaging group GmbH
 3 days ago

The Optima Group's Pharma business unit is massively expanding its service presence in the USA. The number of service personnel in the U.S. will triple between 2019 and the end of 2022. Mid-2022, Optima will be opening a new service hub in Knightdale near Raleigh, North Carolina. The service hub will...

