Spring football is hitting its stride across the country this month as the anticipation for a new college football season continues to build. And while the spring games are not quite all in the books just yet, we are beginning to get a preseason read on how teams are going to be lining up in the preseason previews. ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) for the upcoming 2022 college football season. Not surprisingly, the Alabama Crimson Tide get the early nod in the No. 1 spot in the FPI, two spots ahead of the reigning national champions from Georgia. Nestled...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO