Relationships

​’Glee’ Star Amber Riley & Fiancé Desean Black Split More Than A Year After Engagement

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Amber Riley has deleted all photos of her ex-fiancé on Instagram, although she did say on a podcast that the split was ‘amicable.’

It’s over for Amber Riley and Desean Black. The Glee alum, 36, and her fiancé have split a year-and-a-half after their engagement. Amber’s rep confirmed the news to E! News on April 11. “They ask for privacy during this time,” the rep shared.

Amber first revealed that the pair broke up while appearing on an episode of the Nice & Neat podcast in March. “I am a single Black female. I am,” Amber said, per PEOPLE. She also shared that the split was “amicable,” adding, “I wish him the best. I don’t have anything horrible or bad to say.” Amber has deleted all photos of Desean on her Instagram page.

Amber announced the former couple’s engagement in November 2019. In the since-deleted post, which featured a photo of Amber and Desean, the Dancing with the Stars winner wrote, “There was a time when i thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you and I thank you for your patience, your friendship and your partnership.”

Desean also posted the same romantic picture with a loving message at the time. “Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing,” he gushed. “Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it.”

Amber first debuted her relationship with Desean in October, and revealed that they met because she took a leap of faith and messaged him on Instagram. Amber used the viral ‘how it started vs. how it’s going’ meme to show a side by side of their first DM exchange, along with a photo of them together. She didn’t reveal how long they were dating beforehand.

