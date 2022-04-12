ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Boy accidentally shot self in leg in Suffolk

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOKeS_0f6kQZXy00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg overnight at a home on Kinsey Lane in the southeastern part of the city.

Officers responded around 1:24 a.m. to the 600 block of Kinsey Lane and found the boy suffering from the wound. They secured the gun and the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non life-threatening wound.

There are no details in the case at this time, but police say it’s still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Two teens arrested over horror video of dogs being set to attack Buddy the cat

Two boys have been arrested after a video emerged of dogs being used to attack a cat in Philadelphia.The Friday arrests came after surveillance footage on Tuesday showed individuals egging on their dogs to attack a cat named Buddy who was resting on the porch of his home. One of the dog handlers could be heard saying “good boy” as the dogs attacked the cat. The altercation came to an end when one of the cat’s owners ran outside. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) said on Friday evening that the suspects surrendered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy