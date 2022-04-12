Boy accidentally shot self in leg in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg overnight at a home on Kinsey Lane in the southeastern part of the city.

Officers responded around 1:24 a.m. to the 600 block of Kinsey Lane and found the boy suffering from the wound. They secured the gun and the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non life-threatening wound.

There are no details in the case at this time, but police say it’s still under investigation.

