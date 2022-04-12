ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. natgas on track for 13-year high on output cut, cold forecast

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Tuesday, putting the contract on track for its highest close in 13 years for a second day in a row, with a sharp drop in U.S. output and on expectations freezing weather in Alberta, Canada will move into the United States next week and boost heating demand. Traders noted U.S. gas prices were also being pulled higher on Tuesday by a 4% jump in global crude and other energy futures. U.S. gas futures have already soared about 82% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Front-month gas futures rose 14.2 cents, or 2.1%, to $6.785 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT), putting the contract on track to hit its highest close since November 2008 for a second day in a row. Traders noted one of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up is that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 44% over the past month, European gas, currently trading around $33 per mmBtu, fell about 23% as Russia keeps sending supplies to Europe via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. Analysts said in addition to high LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns, including growing worries that cooler weather in April will keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from injecting much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. In the spot market, gas prices for Tuesday at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta rose to their highest since March 2014 as homes and businesses crank up their heaters to escape a spring freeze. AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Calgary, the biggest city in the province, would remain below freezing for much of this week. That compares with a normal high of around 51 degrees Fahrenheit (10.6 Celsius) in the city at this time of year. Traders noted that Alberta's cold, expected to reach the United States next week, would reduce gas exports from Canada. Already, prices in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL, which gets some gas from Alberta, rose to their highest since the February freeze in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December. On a daily basis, however, preliminary data showed output was on track to drop 1.9 bcfd to 93.4 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Appalachia. That would be the biggest daily decline since freezing weather shut wells in early February, but preliminary data is often revised. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas and Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG. The amount of feedgas flowing to Sabine Pass on Tuesday was on track to fall to a preliminary 3.2 bcfd, the lowest since October 2021. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Apr 8 Apr 1 Apr 8 average (Forecast) (Actual) Apr 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +16 -33 +55 +33 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,398 1,382 1,836 1,700 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 6.70 6.64 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 32.90 32.37 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.02 33.61 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 163 172 180 155 150 U.S. GFS CDDs 37 35 20 36 35 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 207 200 191 185 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.5 94.9 95.3 92.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 7.9 7.9 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 102.8 103.2 99.8 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.6 5.6 6.6 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 11.9 11.5 11.5 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.9 8.7 9.4 8.1 8.3 U.S. Residential 14.2 12.1 13.4 10.7 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.4 23.6 22.9 25.3 24.0 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.6 23.0 22.8 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 73.9 75.6 73.8 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 94.0 95.3 94.5 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 1 Mar 25 Mar 18 Wind 18 15 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 8 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 31 33 32 31 31 Coal 19 19 19 18 20 Nuclear 19 19 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.35 6.38 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.88 5.98 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.42 6.94 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.82 5.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.64 6.14 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.03 6.01 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.78 6.01 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.78 5.80 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.60 5.32 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 68.50 67.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.50 50.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 68.50 65.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 79.13 79.29 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 39.00 29.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.50 29.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Reuters

U.S. natgas futures rise to fresh 7-week high on cooler forecasts

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. That price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over U.S. futures. U.S. front-month gas futures rose 10.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $5.291 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2 for a second day in a row. The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices - European gas jumped about 15% to around $37 per mmBtu on Wednesday - because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.2 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.4 bcfd this week to 102.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists forecast U.S. weather will remain at near normal levels through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to inject gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. In two weeks, however, supply and demand forecasts were about even and utilities will likely leave stockpiles little changed. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.76 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,386 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.6% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.19 5.19 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.93 31.99 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.18 34.81 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 232 214 198 234 227 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 19 15 22 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 251 223 213 256 246 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.6 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.5 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.6 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 12.9 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.6 11.6 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.5 17.1 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.6 21.7 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.7 23.2 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 74.3 80.4 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 96.4 102.6 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 16 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 18 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 22 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.00 4.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.12 3.91 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.31 5.21 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.04 3.90 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.75 4.17 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.95 4.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.61 4.43 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.30 4.22 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.95 3.86 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 54.50 46.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.75 40.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 45.00 33.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.86 39.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.00 32.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.25 45.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. natgas up 4% on cooler forecast, jump in global gas prices

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained over 4% to a near seven-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected. The U.S. market also gained support from a 7% jump in European gas prices that should keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs as Europe looks for other suppliers to replace Russian fuel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European gas was trading about six times higher than U.S. futures. Front-month gas futures was up 22.3 cents, or 4.6%, at $5.123 per million British thermal units at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2. U.S. gas prices, however, remain mostly shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.8 bcfd this week to 99.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists still forecast U.S. weather will remain milder than normal through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.78 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,386 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.6% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.98 4.90 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 31.35 30.66 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.81 35.50 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 214 200 198 234 231 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 21 15 22 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 233 221 213 256 250 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.6 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.6 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 12.6 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.5 10.8 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.3 15.7 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.4 21.6 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.6 22.9 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 73.6 77.8 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 95.8 99.6 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 15 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 19 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 22 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.77 4.87 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.91 3.83 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.21 5.26 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.90 3.84 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.17 4.57 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.65 4.02 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.43 4.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.22 3.42 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.86 3.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.75 46.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.75 31.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 33.50 31.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.00 38.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.25 39.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.75 40.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas hits 7-wk high on cooler forecasts, record LNG exports

(Adds latest prices) March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed 3% to a seven-week high on Thursday on forecasts for a return to cooler weather and higher heating demand next week. That U.S. price increase also came as rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about eight times over U.S. futures. The market shrugged off a federal report showing U.S. utilities pulled less gas from storage than expected last week as mild weather kept heating demand low. Although it will be cooler next week, meteorologists forecast the weather in the United States will remain near normal through early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to inject gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. Supply and demand forecasts next week, however, were about even, and utilities will likely leave stockpiles little changed. U.S. front-month gas futures rose 16.9 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $5.401 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 2 for a third day in a row. The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. European gas jumped about 8% to around $39 per mmBtu earlier on Thursday on worries Russia could cut supplies after demanding payment for gas in roubles. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer, after the United States. European Union leaders are set to agree at a two-day summit starting on Thursday to jointly buy gas as they seek to cut reliance on Russian fuels, with some saying they would not comply with Moscow's demand to buy oil and gas using roubles. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.0 bcfd this week to 102.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher and the forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.78 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Actual) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -51 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,389 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.4% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.24 5.23 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 40.27 36.44 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.12 34.18 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 233 232 198 234 223 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 19 15 22 20 U.S. GFS TDDs 252 251 213 256 243 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.4 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.3 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 13.1 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.7 11.5 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.8 17.0 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.9 21.6 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.8 23.1 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 75.0 80.0 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 97.0 102.3 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 17 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 18 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 21 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.26 5.00 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.42 4.12 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.55 5.31 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.36 4.04 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.75 4.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.95 4.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.76 4.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.40 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.03 3.95 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 53.75 54.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.25 32.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 56.00 45.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.96 36.86 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 37.75 30.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.75 44.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slides over 2% on rising output, mild weather

(Adds latest prices) March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 2% on Friday as output slowly returns and on forecasts for less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual. That U.S. price decline came even as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after its invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over U.S. futures. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. U.S. front-month gas futures fell 12.7 cents, or 2.5%, to settle at $4.863 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since March 4. That put the front-month up about 3% for the week after it fell about 6% last week. U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.7 bcfd this week to 95.4 bcfd next week as temperatures climb before rising to 98.3 bcfd in two weeks when cooler weather returns. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.72 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 38% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Gas futures traded near $34 per mmBtu in Europe and $36 in Asia, compared with around $5 in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,386 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.6% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.88 4.99 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 33.68 34.12 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 35.56 33.64 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 205 212 229 262 248 U.S. GFS CDDs 18 18 15 18 16 U.S. GFS TDDs 223 230 244 280 264 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 92.6 93.1 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 8.4 8.5 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 101.9 101.0 101.6 99.9 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.1 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 5.7 5.8 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 12.9 12.6 11.4 5.4 U.S. Commercial 13.4 12.7 9.5 12.6 12.3 U.S. Residential 21.1 19.8 13.5 19.9 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.9 24.5 21.2 24.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 24.0 23.7 22.6 23.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.3 2.0 2.4 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.5 87.7 73.5 87.7 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 112.3 109.7 95.4 108.0 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Feb 18 Wind 15 13 10 12 13 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 1 1 1 Natural Gas 32 33 34 33 31 Coal 20 21 22 22 23 Nuclear 20 20 21 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.80 4.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.80 3.91 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.11 5.11 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.82 3.81 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.46 4.15 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.00 4.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.31 4.25 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.37 3.75 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.80 3.76 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 41.25 44.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.75 40.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 44.25 26.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.00 37.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 38.25 36.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.00 45.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao and Susan Fenton)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures up with oil prices, despite mild weather

(Adds latest prices) March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday as the market focused more on rising oil prices than on higher gas output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected. Oil futures soared about 7% on Monday as the European Union mulled a ban on Russian oil. Meteorologists forecast weather in the United States would remain milder than normal through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low and allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. That small U.S. price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after its invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over U.S. futures. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. U.S. front-month gas futures rose 3.7 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $4.900 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). U.S. gas prices remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.2 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With the coming of slightly cooler weather next week, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.7 bcfd this week to 97.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.82 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,386 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.6% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.89 4.86 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 32.33 32.76 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 35.50 35.56 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 200 205 198 234 236 U.S. GFS CDDs 21 18 15 22 18 U.S. GFS TDDs 221 223 213 256 254 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.7 93.8 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.2 8.6 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.8 102.4 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.3 12.8 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.5 10.1 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.3 14.5 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 22.0 21.7 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.6 22.6 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 74.2 75.6 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 96.7 97.6 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 11 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 33 31 33 34 33 Coal 20 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 22 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.87 4.80 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.83 3.80 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.26 5.11 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.84 3.82 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.57 4.46 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.02 4.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.30 4.31 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.42 3.37 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.75 3.80 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.25 41.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 33.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.00 44.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.75 35.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 39.50 38.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.25 40.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas up over 5% on cooler weather, big storage draw

(Adds latest prices) March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose over 5% to a near two-week high on Thursday on forecasts for cooler weather over the next two weeks and a slightly bigger than expected withdrawal from storage due to near-record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 11. That was more than the 73-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 16 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 65 bcf. Last week's withdrawal cut stockpiles to 1.440 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.4% below the five-year average of 1.744 tcf for this time of the year. Overall, however, traders noted temperatures were mostly expected to remain at above-normal levels through late March, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoking global energy supply concerns, European gas continued to trade about seven times higher than U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon. Before Russia's Feb. 24 Ukraine invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. U.S. front-month gas futures rose 24.2 cents, or 5.1%, to settle at $4.990 per million British thermal units, their highest close since March 4. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.6 bcfd this week to 96.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.73 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 11 Mar 4 Mar 11 average (Actual) (Actual) Mar 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -79 -124 -16 -65 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,440 1,519 1,784 1,744 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.4% -16.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.75 4.79 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.65 33.95 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.64 34.22 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 212 195 229 262 252 U.S. GFS CDDs 18 19 15 18 16 U.S. GFS TDDs 230 214 244 280 268 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 92.5 92.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 8.4 8.5 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 101.9 100.9 101.4 99.9 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.1 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.6 5.7 5.8 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 12.9 12.8 11.4 5.4 U.S. Commercial 13.4 12.7 9.7 12.6 12.3 U.S. Residential 21.1 19.7 13.9 19.9 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.9 24.4 21.3 24.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 24.0 23.7 22.7 23.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.3 2.0 2.4 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.5 87.7 74.3 87.7 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 112.3 109.6 96.0 108.0 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Feb 18 Wind 14 13 10 12 13 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 1 1 1 Natural Gas 32 33 34 33 31 Coal 21 21 22 22 23 Nuclear 19 20 21 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.68 4.46 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.91 3.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.11 5.09 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.81 3.70 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.15 4.27 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.00 4.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.25 4.16 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.75 3.75 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.76 3.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 44.50 45.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.00 32.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.50 26.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 37.00 29.85 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.50 29.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.00 29.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)
TRAFFIC
