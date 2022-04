Unspun, the Hong Kong- and San Francisco-based start-up that creates customized jeans using 3D body scanning technology, has introduced two new retro-inspired silhouettes. As suggested by its name, the Retro Flare is a ’70s-style design that widens at the hem. Offered in the “Organic Light” and “Organic Mid” washes, the jeans can be styled with a tank top with jewelry for casual fits. Meanwhile, the Bootcut — available in “unspun Light,” “unspun Mid” and “Graphite Black” — hugs the body at the hips and thighs and is slightly tapered at the knee for a flattering look.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO