Florida State

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in South Florida

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
A traffic stop in South Florida led to a narcotics arrest when the driver was found with large amounts of cash and cocaine.

The arrest occurred on the 900 block of South Royal Poinciana Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver, Zavi King, was stopped by Miami-Dade police for illegal window tinting.

During the stop, a K-9 unit sniffed out bags of cocaine. A large amount of money was also found in the vehicle.

King invoked his Miranda Rights and remained silent when questioned by officers.

A female passenger waived her Miranda Rights and told police the property was not hers and belonged to King.

After the passenger cleared a criminal records check, she was released without incident.

King was charged with felony possession sale and delivery of cocaine.

