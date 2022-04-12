ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Zuckerberg’s security and travel cost Meta nearly $27m in 2021

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

It’s not easy being the head of one of the world’s most valuable companies, nor does it come cheap.

For Mark Zuckerberg , the bill for keeping him and his family secure, along with the costs of private jets for travel, came in at just shy of $27m in 2021, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ).

The $26.8m that Meta devoted to the tech billionaire’s security and travel detail is a leap from earlier years, when in 2020 it was $25.2m and for 2019 it was $23.4m.

The filing does not specify the exact breakdown of what the security entails for Mr Zuckerberg and his family, which would include protection for his spouse, Priscilla Chan, and their two children, Maxima, 6, and August, 5.

It does, however, note $15.1m of the nearly $27m was dedicated to the Facebook founder’s personal security at both his residences and during times of personal travel.

An additional annual pre-tax allowance of $10m was used to cover additional security costs for Mr Zuckerberg’s family’s personal security.

The remaining funds, approximately $1.6m, were “related to personal usage of private aircraft ”, the filing notes.

Mr Zuckerberg’s personal travel expenses notably came down slightly in recent years, the filing reports. In 2020, it totalled $1.8m while in 2019 it ballooned to $2.9m.

The company details the reasoning around the Meta chief’s security compensation package as being necessary due to the “high visibility of our company” and that its set up is intended to “address safety concerns due to specific threats to [Mr Zuckerberg’s and Sheryl Sandberg’s] safety”, which, they say, have arisen from their highly public positions as CEO and COO, respectively.

“We believe that the scope and costs of these security programs are appropriate and necessary,” the report continues.

“We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg’s role puts him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Meta and, as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg.”

The Meta chief is what the report describes as “one of the most-recognized executives in the world”, denoting that this is “in large part as a result of the size of our user base and our continued exposure to global media, legislative, and regulatory attention”.

In comparison to other large tech enterprises, Meta’s personal security spending for their chief officer dwarfs their rivals.

For instance, Amazon , a company that’s ranked as the fifth most valuable company by market cap in the world, according to companiesmarketcap.com , spends approximately $1.6m a year – the same amount Zuckerberg used in 2021 for personal travel – keeping Jeff Bezos safe, The Daily Beast reported .

And Apple spent just $310,000 on CEO Tim Cook ’s personal security, despite being the world’s most valuable company by market cap, landing the top of a pack of six tech giant’s that are valued at more than $1 trillion.

Comments / 3

Diana Foster
3d ago

wonder why he has to be protected so much? might the fact he bought the election have anything to do with how much he is hated?

Reply
2
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

