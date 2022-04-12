Judith Light To Receive GLAAD’s Excellence In Media Award

Click here to read the full article.

Emmy and Tony winner Judith Light will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in Manhattan next month.

Newly minted West Side Story Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will present the prize to the Shining Vale actress during the May 6 ceremony hosted by Peloton instructor Cody Rigby and RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran Peppermint at the Hilton Midtown New York.

Light, an alum of TV comedies Who’s the Boss? and Transparent, had been set to receive the honor at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards in New York, which was scrapped in favor of a virtual show as Covid began to spread.

GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Light joins previous honorees including Ava DuVernay, Robert De Niro, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Diane Sawyer, among others.

The 2022 first round of GLAAD Media Award winners was announced on April 2 .