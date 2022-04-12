ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Judith Light To Receive GLAAD’s Excellence In Media Award

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Emmy and Tony winner Judith Light will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in Manhattan next month.

Newly minted West Side Story Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will present the prize to the Shining Vale actress during the May 6 ceremony hosted by Peloton instructor Cody Rigby and RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran Peppermint at the Hilton Midtown New York.

Light, an alum of TV comedies Who’s the Boss? and Transparent, had been set to receive the honor at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards in New York, which was scrapped in favor of a virtual show as Covid began to spread.

GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Light joins previous honorees including Ava DuVernay, Robert De Niro, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Diane Sawyer, among others.

The 2022 first round of GLAAD Media Award winners was announced on April 2 .

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Doctor Describes Efforts To Treat Actor’s Drug Addiction — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:47 PM: Much of the afternoon in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was devoted to hearing from a video deposition of Dr. David Kipper, hired in 2014 to treat Depp for an addition to opioids. Kipper described a plan to help Depp detox in the Bahamas, where he has an island. But Depp at least twice expressed a desire not to proceed, to the point where Kipper texted him: “Stop firing me. I know what i am doing.” Kipper said that Depp was convinced to stay with the treatment plan. In a text on Aug. 24,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Childhood Friend Testifies He Didn’t See Amber Heard With Physical Marks Of Abuse After 2016 Argument

Click here to read the full article. One of Johnny Depp’s childhood friends testified Wednesday that he never witnessed any physical abuse by the actor, nor did he detect any bruises or marks on Amber Heard’s face when he saw her shortly after a stormy May 21, 2016, argument at their downtown Los Angeles home. Taking the stand in the Depp-Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, VA, Isaac Baruch offered some colorful observations and descriptions as he described living next door to Depp and his then-wife in the art deco Eastern Columbia building. The actor had been Baruch’s benefactor as he pursued...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Our Flag Means Death,’ ‘Vida’ Actor Vico Ortiz Inks With Paradigm

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Vico Ortiz has signed with Paradigm for representation. Ortiz is a Latinx, non-binary and gender-fluid actor known for their work in HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death and The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Starz’s Vida. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ortiz’s first breakthrough role was in Amazon Prime Video’s Transparent. They then appeared in recurring roles for Freeform’s The Fosters and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, and Netflix’s Lucifer. They appeared in Starz’s Vida, where their drag king alter ego Vico Suave made their screen debut. Currently Ortiz is a series regular on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
People

Amy Schumer Says Chris Rock Maintained Composure After Oscars Slap 'Because He's a Comedian'

Amy Schumer was impressed at how her "good friend" Chris Rock kept his cool after being slapped in the face by Will Smith last month at the 2022 Academy Awards. "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he's a comedian," she said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show. (Questlove won Best Documentary Feature, which Rock, 57, was presenting at the time of the incident.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Jing Lusi Boards Netflix’s ‘Man Vs Bee’ As Rowan Atkinson Comedy Reveals Cast

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rowan Atkinson’s Netflix comedy Man vs Bee has revealed cast, with Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi leading the show that will launch on June 24. Lusi plays Nina, the owner of the luxurious mansion that is being house-sat by Trevor (Atkinson), who finds himself in a battle with a bee as he avoids irreparable damage. Lusi broke out playing Amanda Ling in 2018 global hit Crazy Rich Asians and on the small screen has starred in Gangs of London and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, both for Sky. She is also se to appear in Tom Harper’s Netflix film Heart...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Covid Prevents Barry Manilow From Attending Opening Night Of His New Musical ‘Harmony’: “Cruelest Thing That Has Ever Happened To Me”

Click here to read the full article. A new stage musical co-written by Barry Manilow opens tonight in New York, but the decades-in-the-making project will have to go on without Manilow there to support it: He has Covid. “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical Harmony,” Manilow said in a statement. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend.” Manilow’s statement concludes,...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Two New Omicron Subvariants, BA.2.12 & BA.2.12.1, Are Fueling Rising Covid Cases In New York

Click here to read the full article. “At present there are a number of Omicron sub-lineages we’re following closely, including BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 and another recombinant detected, made up of BA.1 and BA.2,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today. That recombinant is called XE and, until today was the newest more-transmissible variant raising concern. Now there are subvariants BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1. The New York State Department of Public Health today announced the rapid rise of two new Omicron subvariants in the state, dubbed BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1. They are sublineages of the BA.2 variant, and thought to have a 23%–27%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Rupaul
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Judith Light
Person
Robert De Niro
Deadline

Mary J. Blige To Receive Icon Award At The ‘2022 Billboard Music Awards’

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15. As a part of the recognition, the recent Super Bowl halftime show performer and ten-time BBMA winner and will perform during the broadcast, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock. Blige joins the ten other artists who have received the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Mike Bossy Dies: New York Islanders Goal Scorer Who Led Team To Four Straight Stanley Cups Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Mike Bossy, a prolific goal scorer and key member of the New York Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early 1980s, has died at age 65. The Hall of Fame player had revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer last October, stepping away from his duties as a TV analyst for Canadian network TVA in his native Quebec. The Islanders and the NHL confirmed Bossy’s death this morning. In a tweet, Islanders president Lou Lamoriello called Bossy “an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive...
ELMONT, NY
Deadline

Dvora Englefield Joins WME As Partner & Head Of Music Artist Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Music industry exec Dvora Englefield is joining WME as a Partner Head of Music Artist Strategy, a newly created role. She will focus on ways for WME to identify and maximize new business opportunities, strategic partnerships and client services on behalf of the agency’s music division and client roster. Englefield most recently served as a Partner and Head of the Music Division of leading communications firm The Lede Company. Englefield has represented many top artists during here career, including multiple Grammy, Tony, Oscar, and Emmy winners and nominees. Prior to The Lede Company, she led...
MUSIC
Deadline

Jean-Marc Vallée Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. The family of Oscar-nominated director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died suddenly in December at age 58, said Wednesday that the Canadian-born helmer of the films Dallas Buyers Club, C.R.A.Z.Y., Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies passed away from natural causes. According to the final coroner’s report, Vallée’s death on Christmas Day while at his lakeside cabin in Quebec was the result of “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis,” the family said in a statement. A preliminary report received by the family on December 31 could not establish an exact cause, but stated that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Grammy Awards#Lgbtq
Deadline

Bizarre, Real-Life ‘Don’t Look Up’-Style TV Interview Prompts Strong Reactions, Including One From Adam McKay

Click here to read the full article. “It is willful blindness and it is going to kill us.” That’s how climate activist Miranda Whelehan described the stance of presenters like those on Good Morning Britain who, this week, literally refused to face the facts about climate change she placed before them. Her interview with the show’s Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh struck a nerve online, with many comparing the segment to the TV interview in Don’t Look Up where Jennifer Lawrence’s character says, “We’re trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to be destroyed!” and the interviewer, played...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

FIFA+’s ‘Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man In The World’ Is The “Perfect Launch Vehicle” For Streamer’s Originals Strand

Click here to read the full article. FIFA+’s debut feature doc Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man In The World sets the gold standard for quality, scale and ambition for original content on the new soccer streamer, says its head of content. FIFA+ launched this week with a suite of FIFA+ Original-branded shows, live matches, news and data and plans to offer 40,000 soccer games. Headlining the debut was the 90-minute Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man In The World, a buzzy title from British directors Andrew and Stuart Douglas, Bernie Goldmann and the Los Angeles Media Fund (LAMF) looking into the life of the iconic Brazilian soccer star,...
UEFA
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’: Michael Davies Named Full-Time Executive Producer

Click here to read the full article. Embassy Row’s Michael Davies has been executive producing Jeopardy! on an interim basis since the departure of Mike Richards last year. He has now taken on the job full-time. Davies revealed the news in a blog post on the Jeopardy! website. “Jeopardy! has a massive opportunity to build further and, far from being threatened by the massive changes in the media landscape, we can take advantage of the emergence of new platforms and bring more Jeopardy! to more audiences. There is just so much more we can do together. So, although I never imagined I’d...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Cannes Sets Up Strong, Starry & Slimmed-Down 75th Edition

Click here to read the full article. The 75th Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 17-28, was already due to be a starry affair with the likes of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis screening out of competition. Today it got even hotter with a strong Official Selection that should make for glamorous red carpets, but one that will likewise treat serious subject matter. While Cannes is a moment to celebrate film, it will also this year serve as a period of reflection and inquiry about the state of the art form, General Delegate Thierry Frémaux noted...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Republican National Committee Votes To Withdraw From Commission-Sponsored Presidential Debates

Click here to read the full article. The Republican National Committee is withdrawing from presidential debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates, concluding that the group has been unresponsive to its concerns over the next events in 2024. In a statement, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the RNC, said, “Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates. The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Banijay Launches French Format Fund; Channel 4 Alex Horne, Sarah Beeny Shows; A+E Global Promotion; NBCU & Discovery LatAm – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Banijay Launches French Format Fund Banijay is seeking to elevate the best French formats by launching a fund with local format investment fund La Fabrique des Formats. Titled, Fonds La Fabrique – Banijay, the fund will identify local shows that the pair believe can make it to screen and travel beyond the territory. A selection committee made up of industry experts will be tasked with identifying the best projects, both non-scripted and scripted, and the fund will invest in a range of areas to elevate these shows to channels and platforms. The creators of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Amy Schumer Says She Got Death Threats After Oscars Joke; Reveals The Swipes She Omitted That Night

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer got death threats after her Oscar co-hosting gig, the comedian told Howard Stern today. “I did a bit with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. That was completely orchestrated beforehand,” she said on Stern’s on his SiriusXM show. “The joke was that I was pretending I thought she was a seat filler. And we all worked that out together. I got death threats…the secret service reached out to me.” Stern interrupted, “Wait, I’m not understanding. Why did you get death threats?” “They [the trolls} were like, ‘Who do you think you are to disrespect Kirsten...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pietro Marcello’s ‘Scarlet’ To Open 54th Directors’ Fortnight

Click here to read the full article. Pietro Marcello’s Scarlet will be the opening film at the 54th Directors’ Fortnight at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The drama, telling the story of young girl Juliette growing up alone with her First World War veteran father, and who is given a prophecy by a travelling magician, will have its world premiere on May 18, it has been announced. Inspired by the tale The Scarlet Sails by Aleksandr Grin, Marcello’s film blends music, history and folklore, bordering on magic realism. Stars include Raphaël Thiery, Juliette Jouan, Louis Garrel and Noémie Lvovsky, and the film...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

68K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy