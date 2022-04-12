ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Elderly Woman In Critical Condition After Accidental Severn House Fire

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugJcg_0f6kPDL100
8289 Portsmouth Drive in Severn Photo Credit: Google Maps

An elderly woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a fire at her Severn home, fire officials said.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was in cardiac arrest when crews pulled her from her home in the Wedge Forest neighborhood, Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 8289 Portsmouth Drive around 6:17 p.m. on Monday, April 11, the department said. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming from the windows.

Firefighters entered the home and quickly put out the fire, which was coming from the living room, and rescued the woman from the second floor. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental but the cause is undetermined, the department said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Severn, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Veteran Police Officer Caused Deadly I-81 Crash

A 20-year veteran of a local police force in Pennsylvania caused a deadly crash along Interstate 81 on Monday, Apr. 11, authorities say. The crash happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 65.5, Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. A 2007 Nissan Diesel...
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Department#Firefighters#Windows#Wedge Forest
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
251K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy