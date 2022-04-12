Elderly Woman In Critical Condition After Accidental Severn House Fire

8289 Portsmouth Drive in Severn Photo Credit: Google Maps

An elderly woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a fire at her Severn home, fire officials said.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was in cardiac arrest when crews pulled her from her home in the Wedge Forest neighborhood, Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 8289 Portsmouth Drive around 6:17 p.m. on Monday, April 11, the department said. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming from the windows.

Firefighters entered the home and quickly put out the fire, which was coming from the living room, and rescued the woman from the second floor. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental but the cause is undetermined, the department said.

