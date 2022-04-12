ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wonder Years Video: Yvonne Orji Drops By as Bruce's Older Girlfriend

By Keisha Hatchett
 3 days ago
Insecure alum Yvonne Orji is paying a visit to The Wonder Years this Wednesday (ABC, 8:30/7:30c), and TVLine has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the above video, an injured Bruce rests in the hospital surrounded by his much-relieved family. But they are surprised to meet Tammy (played by Orji), who pops in from work with a tin full of his favorite cookies. And while Kim catches on quickly, it takes Lillian a moment to realize that this older woman is actually Bruce’s girlfriend. Cue the awkward pause.

Wednesday’s episode, titled “Love & War,” will see Bruce return home from Vietnam. The family is “shocked to find out he is dating an older woman with an 8-year-old son with whom he is eager to start his life,” according to the official synopsis. “When they learn more about Bruce’s latest deployment, they begin to understand his survivors’ guilt and come together to support him.”

Much like the OG series, The Wonder Years centers on a middle-class family in the ‘60s. Now set in Montgomery, Alabama and focusing on a young Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams), the reimagining touches on pivotal moments during that time such as the Black Panthers organizing and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The series also stars Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki and Don Cheadle, who narrates as an older Dean.

Are you excited to see Orji show up on The Wonder Years ? Press PLAY above, then sound off in the comments.

