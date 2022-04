What’s on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • To the parents of Florida’s children, please do not listen to our surgeon general’s advice about COVID vaccines for your child. He has no credentials, no experience in pediatrics, infectious disease, epidemiology. Please rely on your pediatrician’s advice. After all, your pediatrician is the one who will be taking care of any child of yours who does come down with COVID.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO