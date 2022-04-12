MMU BOARD SCHEDULED TO MEET ON THURSDAY, APRIL 14

ROME — The Rome City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, for the purpose of certifying the referendum vote. Residents are eligible to vote in the district’s referendum on a proposed $21.6 million capital project if they are at least 18 years old and have lived in the school district at least 30 days prior to the vote, also on Tuesday, March 22, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

ROME, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO