MMU BOARD SCHEDULED TO MEET ON THURSDAY, APRIL 14

WESTMORELAND — The Westmoreland Central School District’s board of education has rescheduled its meeting which was to be held on Tuesday, April 12. The new date of the meeting is Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education meeting room at the Junior/Senior High School.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — The Saginaw Township Board of Trustees recently finalized its schedule of public meetings for the community’s 2022-23 fiscal calendar. The group meets at Saginaw Township Hall, 4980 Shattuck, at the Center Road intersection. While most meetings begin at 5:30 p.m., three gatherings launch at 11:30 a.m.
Although it is Robert Restaino’s prerogative as mayor of the City of Niagara Falls to call “special meetings” of the City Council, the routine practice suggests either disarray in the administration or an inappropriate effort to silence residents. We’ll choose to believe the former, but, either way, the practice needs to end.
Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday detailed all of the recommended procedures that would lead to a return to in-person meetings by town boards and committees. But after some discussion, no board member made a motion, and Chair Emily Mitchell said the matter will be discussed again at the next full meeting on April 11.
ROME — The Rome City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, for the purpose of certifying the referendum vote. Residents are eligible to vote in the district’s referendum on a proposed $21.6 million capital project if they are at least 18 years old and have lived in the school district at least 30 days prior to the vote, also on Tuesday, March 22, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s meeting, the Atlantic School Board approved the 2022-2023 certified budget. The School Board held a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. and later approved a tax levy of $13.25 per one thousand dollars of valuation. The General Fund makes up $9.12, Management, $0.33, PPEL, $0.59, and the Debt Service, $3.20. The board agreed to lower the tax levy rate from $13.95 to $13.25 to offset the financial impact on property taxpayers due to the 7.09 percent increase in property valuations. The School Board also approved a $935,000.00 debt service payment, saving taxpayers money in interest payments.
