ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Twelve-time convicted felon arrested after aggravated robbery of his estranged wife

By Don Foley
palmcoastobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-time convicted felon is behind bars once again after attempting to burglarize a home where his estranged wife was staying. Andre Darrell Harvey is being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $45,500 bond on nine felony charges and two misdemeanor charges. Flagler County Sheriff’s...

www.palmcoastobserver.com

Comments / 7

NewMimi
3d ago

At first I wondered if the headline was misleading - maybe 12 charges but 1 or 2 convictions, but it stated 12 convictions so why was he free to commit more criminal acts?? I thought there was a 3 strikes law 🤔

Reply(2)
2
Related
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Coast, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
City
Palm Coast, FL
WCJB

Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County couple is facing new charges after they were arrested for fentanyl trafficking for the second time. The couple was first arrested in July 2021, and they were out on bond. The Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team arrested 39-year-old Alejandro Mendez and 33-year-old Calah...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Fcso#Office Airone#Vcso#Flir
WBRE

Convicted felon faces charges for possessing drugs and guns

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A previously convicted felon from Luzerne County has been indicted for drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 22, Andre Johnson Jr., 28, of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
First Coast News

Two children dead in Clay County wreck involving concrete truck, two vehicles

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHG-TV

Men arrested after allegedly trying to sell drugs to undercover deputy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are facing charges after they allegedly tried to sell an undercover deputy drugs. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened on March 31st. They say once Jarquez Gordon, 24, of Panama City, and David O’Neal, 43, of Winter Garden, realized they were dealing with law enforcement, Gordon ran, tossing the drugs he had on him as he ran. Deputies say Gordon was caught quickly and the drugs were found. They say O’Neal was found hiding in a nearby business.
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy