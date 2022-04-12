ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesser, IL

Sesser to Use EPA Forgiveness Grant for Smart Water Meters and Water Lines

By Barry
 3 days ago

SESSER – The City of Sesser has received a $400,000 EPA loan forgiveness grant to start its next project...

Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant to improve water system with state grant

A state grant for nearly half a million dollars will help Mt. Pleasant improve on quality water services to residents. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced the city is one of the recipients of a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Drinking Water Asset Management grant totaling $492,231 that will be used to complete two main objectives – completing a detailed water system inventory of pipes, valves and plant assets, and integrating that data into a more current digital platform (an asset management program); and to identify water service line materials to meet the state’s lead and copper rules (distribution systems material inventory.)
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WTRF- 7News

Follansbee Waste Water Plant receives $10M grant

FOLLANSBEE W.Va. (WTRF) Some good news for Follansbee! They are getting a $10 Million dollar grant for their water waste plant. City officials have been working diligently to get the funding for this project and are thrilled to start it. Mayor David Velegol says the need for these upgrades are huge especially after the news […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
The Newberg Graphic

City begins project to extend water and wastewater lines

Anticipating increased development, the city is extending service north on Chehalem Drive. Drivers traveling out of town to the northwest on March 14 learned that the city of Newberg is undertaking a large project to extend water and wastewater services to current and future customers in that area. A section of Chehalem Drive near Highway 240 was closed much of the day as a result. The project extends an 18-inch wastewater line encased in a 32-inch pipe from a lift station on the east side of Chehalem Creek across the bridge along Highway 240 to Chehalem Drive, then north...
NEWBERG, OR
Grand Haven Tribune

Lead water line replacement work begins in May

Beginning in May, the Grand Haven Department of Public Works will start replacing the old lead water service lines across the city. There already have been 1,800 lead service lines identified in the city, Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said. The upcoming project will replace 620 of those lines and is expected to be completed by November 2023.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
News4Jax.com

Using water runoff for eco-friendly irrigation

At this time of year, many of us are making plans to upgrade our landscaping. Rance has been having ongoing conversations with Josh Rosenberg of Native Jax on the many ways that can be done from an eco-friendly perspective. Today’s conversation focuses on using water run-off as a way to conserve water while still being able to irrigate your landscapes and plants.
ENVIRONMENT

