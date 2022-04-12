Sesser to Use EPA Forgiveness Grant for Smart Water Meters and Water Lines

Anticipating increased development, the city is extending service north on Chehalem Drive. Drivers traveling out of town to the northwest on March 14 learned that the city of Newberg is undertaking a large project to extend water and wastewater services to current and future customers in that area. A section of Chehalem Drive near Highway 240 was closed much of the day as a result. The project extends an 18-inch wastewater line encased in a 32-inch pipe from a lift station on the east side of Chehalem Creek across the bridge along Highway 240 to Chehalem Drive, then north...

