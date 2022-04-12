E-recycling Event Saturday in Carrier Mills

The City of Salina's Drive-thru Recycling Center brings together a variety of recyclable items each week. On Saturday, it is attempting to bring together the community to help others. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center, 125 W. North Street, will host a Recycling Generosity...
Lewis County residents will have an opportunity to recycle old tires for free during an event scheduled for next week. Residents can drop off their tires from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 and 26 at 415 N Pearl St. at the vacant lot on the corner of North Pearl Street and West Maple Street.
Hundreds of volunteers to remove trash from Chattahoochee River. The annual Chattahoochee River cleanup day is just around the corner. On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will gather at ‘Sweep the Hooch,’ an event hosted by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, to clean and collect trash from sites around the Chattahoochee River. As an environmental advocacy organization, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper works to protect and restore the Chattahoochee River Basin, their website says.
The Shawnee Public Library will host a recycling event Saturday, March 26, where people can bring Styrofoam products which will be densified so they can be reused. According to Peggy Cook, Shawnee Public Library Branch Manager, the library is partnering with the University Lutheran Church & Student Center (ULCSC) Green Team in Norman, which is part of Churches Caring for Creation, to host the event.
Hooray, it’s the first day of spring! You can celebrate this beautiful time of year by attending some local earth-friendly events. I have listed some spring events below along with a description of each. Check them out and be sure to take advantage of as many as possible. Recycled...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People are set to take a stand against racism on Saturday in Rapid City after a social media post from an owner threatened to ban Native American people from a hotel property in the city. Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe,...
One of the many things that I'm sure so many of us have been missing over the past few years has been travel, right? Even if we have been fortunate enough to get out of the house for a well-deserved vacation, seems like local and stateside travel was more popular than international destinations.
(CBS4) — Dozens of vehicles lined up for a mobile food pantry at 38th and Steele in Denver Friday morning. It’s part of the work of Denver Human Services and the Food Bank of the Rockies.
Denver works to get culturally appropriate food into neighborhoods such as fresh produce and veggies while providing dry goods such as tortillas in rice in the Clayton area, and those neighbors are grateful.
“It’s nice; it’s been real nice and healthy for people in this situation that we have been through,” neighbor Antonio Gomez said. “This is something that is helping all the neighborhoods, all the people who are having difficulty.
The mobile pantry also feeds minds, offering up activity kits from the children’s museum.
Frequently, the Denver Public Library book mobile is also on hand.
