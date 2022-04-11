Senior Center Calendars

Polson

The Polson Senior Center, located at 504 Third Ave. E., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Lunch is available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Memberships (age 50-plus) are available for $15 per year on a voluntary basis. Individuals and small groups are always welcome to lounge, work puzzles, read, play card or board games, billiards, etc. Call us with your questions at 406-883-4735, or email us at polsonseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Activities

Exercise class: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (low impact; seated, if desired)

Bridge: Postponed. Normally Tuesday and Friday. Call or come in to get on the players list.

Tai Ji Quan classes: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Bowling: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Mahjong: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Pinochle: 12:30 p.m. Thursdays. We play 3-5 hands per table. Coaching available.

Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays.

Friday, April 17: Veterans rep, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, April 21: Hearing clinic, 10 a.m. to noon.

Free tax filing services for seniors are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday and Thursday through April 14. Call for an appointment, or drop in for more information.

Pool: Come in with a friend and practice for fun and bragging rights. Open table during business hours.

Meals

Lunch is served in the Center, by take-out or by home delivery, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are a new client, call 406-883-4735 for information about payment arrangements. Meals cost $5.

Wednesday, Apr. 13: Link sausage and gravy, biscuit, carrots, pea salad and lemon bars.

Thursday, Apr. 14: Salisbury steak, potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pear and cheese salad, and applesauce cake.

Friday, Apr. 15: Fish, mac and cheese, beets, green salad and chocolate cake.

Monday, Apr. 18: Split pea soup, roll, creamy peach salad and cookie.

Tuesday, Apr. 19: Corned beef casserole, green beans, frozen fruit salad and peaches.

Wednesday, Apr. 20: Chicken thighs, sweet and sour sauce, rice, stir fry veggies, veggie aspic and key lime bars.

Thursday, Apr. 21: Corn dogs, spud tots, baked beans, green salad and pears.

St. Ignatius

Activities

Wednesdays: Gentle yoga class, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16: Bake sale, raffle and bingo.

Meals

Friday, April 15: Baked fish, rice pilaf, jello salad and chocolate chip cookies.

Tuesday, April 19: Beef bullets with vegetables, rolls, fruit and peanut butter cake bars.

Wednesday, April 20: Easter dinner: Ham, mashed potatoes, fresh rolls, cherry pie salad, veggies and Amish sugar cookies.

Friday, April 22: Ham dinner for our delivery folks, grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, salad and cherry cheesecake.

Dixon

Dixon Senior Center continues to serve our community and hopes everyone is staying happy and healthy. All are invited to come enjoy dinner. Meals will be served Monday and Thursday evenings, at 5 p.m. Meals are $4 per serving and are deliverable to Dixon residents upon request. We also accept takeout meal requests for $5 per serving.

Activities

Pinochle is back and is being hosted every fourth Monday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. The next game is Monday, April 25.

Meals

Thursday, April 14: Easter Meal — ham and all the trimmings.

Monday, April 18: Ham and bean soup, and dessert.

Thursday, April 21: Lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert.