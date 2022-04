BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Route 103 in Woodhull will be closed next Tuesday, April 12th and Wednesday, April 13th. According to the Steuben County Department of Public Works, the road located between Olin and Colvin Roads in Woodhull will be closed to all traffic on the 12th and 13th. The...

WOODHULL, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO