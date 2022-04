Richard Moore, 57, had eight days to make what’s arguably the hardest and most grotesque decision of his life: how he wants to die—by electric chair or firing squad. If he chooses the latter, which he must do by Friday, he’ll likely become South Carolina’s first inmate to die under the state’s new execution protocol. The process, which was finalized just last month, requires three prison-volunteers, all with live ammunition, to shoot at the condemned inmate, who has a small target over their heart and a hood over their head.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO