I've heard of filling your friends' lawns with random plastic flamingos, but this is a first for me. Over at the Swansea Water District, someone inconspicuously raised a Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag outside the facility. Before the state flag, Old Glory waved solo, and according to the staff at the Swansea Water Department, no one has any idea who hung it up.

SWANSEA, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO