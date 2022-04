Now that WWDC 2022 has officially been announced, we’re gearing up for the release of iOS 16. This will mark the next major release of Apple’s software platform for the iPhone, as well as iPadOS 16 for the iPad. Head below as we recap all of the latest rumors and expectations for iOS 16 this year, including new features, release info, and more.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO